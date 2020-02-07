(Oslo, Norway 7 February 2020) StrongPoint ASA (StrongPoint, OSE: STRONG)

StrongPoint ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 on Wednesday 12 February 2020. The presentation of the fourth quarter 2019 financial results followed by an extended company strategy update session will take place at ABG Sundal Collier, Munkedamsveien 45 E, 7th floor, 0250 Oslo at 08:15 am CET.

The financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 and the presentation for the strategy update session will be announced at 07:00 CET through the Oslo Stock Exchange distribution service and also made available on www.strongpoint.com. The Q4 2019 financial results presentation and the company strategy update session will be streamed lived at: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200212_6/



Registration: Please send an email to carine.kyrkjebo@abgsc.no

For additional information please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158





