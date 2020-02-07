Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has reported to have reduced its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 378,762 shares, corresponding to 4.86% of the share capital.
Control with the associated voting rights has been transferred by proxy to Nordea Funds Ltd., which now controls 7.41% of the total voting rights.
Contact: VP Communications and HR Ann-Louise Elkjær, +45 2033 8693, ale@mth.dk
MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
