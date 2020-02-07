Roeland Baan is new CEO of Haldor Topsoe as of June 1, 2020.

Today, the Board of Directors of Haldor Topsoe A/S has announced the appointment of Roeland Baan as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of June 1, 2020. Roeland Baan takes over from Bjerne S. Clausen who will retire in June after more than 40 years with the company, including more than 8 years as CEO.

Roeland Baan has since 2016 been President and CEO of the global stainless steel company Outokumpu, listed on the Finnish stock exchange. Throughout his career, Mr. Baan has held a wide range of global CEO and Executive Vice President (EVP) positions at Aleris International, Arcelor Mittal, SHV NV and Shell.

Mr. Baan is Vice Chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum and member of the Executive Committee of Eurofer. He also serves as a supervisory board member of SBM Offshore NV and as an independent board member of Norsk Hydro ASA. Mr. Baan is a citizen of The Netherlands and holds a MSc in Economics from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

“I am delighted to announce Roeland Baan as new CEO of Haldor Topsoe A/S. He has remarkable global experience and a proven track record of driving growth, developing businesses and building cohesive organizations. I am convinced he will contribute to the continued strong performance of Haldor Topsoe. Topsoe is a profitable company with a solid core business. With Roeland’s direction, we will continue to focus on being global leader in the markets in which we operate,” says Jeppe Christiansen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Haldor Topsoe A/S.

On his appointment, Mr. Baan said: “I am excited to relocate to Denmark and join Haldor Topsoe. I am fascinated by the industry and impressed with Topsoe’s cutting-edge energy efficiency solutions for the chemical and refining industries. I look forward to working with the board and the leadership team as well as getting to know Topsoe’s customers and committed employees.”

Bjerne S. Clausen will continue as CEO until Roeland Baan takes up his new position on June 1, 2020.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bjerne S. Clausen for his contribution and dedicated work during his more than 40 years with the company. Bjerne is retiring after an impressive career. As a scientist and leader, he has been a defining figure in both Topsoe’s technological and commercial development. As CEO, Bjerne has played an instrumental role in making Haldor Topsoe the focused and profitable company it is today,” says Jeppe Christiansen.

Bjerne S. Clausen comments: “I have had an amazing journey here at Topsoe, worked on a vast variety of exiting projects, worked with some of the sharpest brains in the field of catalysis and chemistry, and met customers and partners around the globe. I cannot imagine a more rewarding career. I welcome Roeland Baan to the company. He has come to a great company with dedicated and passionate colleagues.”

**

Roeland Baan CV

Work experience

2016 – 2020 President and Chief Executive Officer, Outokumpu

2008 – 2015 Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Aleris

2004 – 2008 Executive Vice President, Arcelor Mittal Group

2004 – 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Mittal Steel Europe

1996 – 2004 Senior Vice President, SHV Gas

1980 – 1996 Various positions with Shell International Petroleum Co.

Board memberships

2019 – Member of the Board of Norsk Hydro ASA

2018 – Member of the Supervisory Board, SBM Offshore

2017 – Vice Chairman of the Board of ISSF, the International Stainless Steel Forum

2016 – Member of the Board of World Steel Association

2016 – Member of the Board of ISSF, the International Stainless Steel Forum

2015 – Member of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee, Eurofer (The European Steel Association)

2014 – 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board of the European Aluminium Association

2012 – 2018 Member of the Board of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Education

1980 MSc, Economics, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

**

