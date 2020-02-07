Portland, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sensor market generated $138.96 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $287 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/257

Advancement in automation sector, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT), and increase in demand for sensors in development of smart cities facilitate the growth in the market. In addition, advancement in sensors and its increasing usage in smartphones, and other electronics devices and emerging application of radar in remote sensing supplement the growth in the global sensor market. However, incorporating the sensor in devices incurs extra value and reduces life of device which impedes the growth of the market up to a certain extent. On the other hand, surge in the automotive sector and increase in adoption of wearable devices and innovative application in biomedical sector create new opportunities in the market.

The global sensor market is divided into type, technology, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, and others. The MEMS segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. On the other hand, CMOS segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2018-2025.

Based on end user, the market is divided into electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The electronics segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/257

Based on regions, market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region would manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% during 2018–2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include NXP semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Atmel Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Texas instruments Inc, Honeywell International, and Sony Corporation.



Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com