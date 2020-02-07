EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS FEBRUARY 7, 2020, AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kim Pessala

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200206172713_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 388 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 23 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 392 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 477 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 23 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 91 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 225 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 189 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(15): Volume: 380 Unit price: 11.525 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(15): Volume: 3 266 Volume weighted average price: 11.5058 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-04

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-04

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 34 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 34 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 683 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 683 Volume weighted average price: 11.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: BATD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 317 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 317 Volume weighted average price: 11.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 11.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 39 Volume weighted average price: 11.35 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 16 Volume weighted average price: 11.35 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 699 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 480 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 373 Unit price: 11.38 EUR

(4): Volume: 199 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 241 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(10): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 420 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(12): Volume: 299 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 35 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(14): Volume: 320 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(15): Volume: 144 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(16): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(17): Volume: 3 246 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(18): Volume: 566 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(19): Volume: 439 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(20): Volume: 60 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(21): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(22): Volume: 70 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(24): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(25): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(26): Volume: 440 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(27): Volume: 64 Unit price: 11.35 EUR

(28): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(28): Volume: 23 095 Volume weighted average price: 11.37059 EUR

____________________________________________



EVLI BANK PLC



Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Manager, Marketing & Communication, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com



Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.3 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2019). The Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 81.7 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.1 percent (December 31, 2019). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com