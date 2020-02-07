Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMorten Hübbe
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusVice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionBuy
c)Price(s) DKK 2,807,000
 Volume(s)4,000 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-06, 10.58 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameCKROM holding Aps, a company wholly owned by Christian Kromann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionBuy
c)Price(s) DKK 755,730
 Volume(s)1,070 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-06, 14:02 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

February 7, 2020

Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.