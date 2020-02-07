Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Morten Hübbe 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Buy c) Price(s) DKK 2,807,000 Volume(s) 4,000 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-02-06, 10.58 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name CKROM holding Aps, a company wholly owned by Christian Kromann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Buy c) Price(s) DKK 755,730 Volume(s) 1,070 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2020-02-06, 14:02 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

February 7, 2020

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.