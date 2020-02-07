Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Display Market (by Display Type, Technology, Application & Region): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global display market is estimated to reach US$186.68 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by a growing population, expanding urbanization, increasing demand for smartphones, upsurge in economic growth and rising sales of consumer electronics. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising demand for smart wearable devices, the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, increasing penetration of OLED panels, growth of AR/VR devices and escalating demand for flexible displays. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by the complex manufacturing process and the high cost of new display technologies.



The global display market is categorized on the basis of display type, technology, and application. On the basis of display type, the global display market can broadly be divided as, Flat panel, Flexible panel and transparent panel display. The display market is further categorized into LCD, OLED, LED, E-Paper and QLED, based on the technology of the display. In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into Smartphone & Tablet, TV & Digital Signage, Vehicle Display, PC & Laptop, Smart wearable, and others.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the rising trend of smart home and smart offices, augmenting the need for consumer electronics products, rise in demand for e-learning, growing government initiatives and the growing advertising sector in the region. Europe represents the second largest display market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific is the third-largest market where growth lies in the adoption of interactive flat panels due to expanding e-learning popularity, high demand for vehicle display technology in the automotive sector and rise in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global display market, segmented on the basis of display type, technology, and application.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Samsung Electronics, LG Display, BOE Technology Group, E Ink Holdings, Japan Display, and AU Optronics) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Display

1.3 Supply Chain of Display Application

1.4 Applications of Display



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Display Market by Value

2.2 Global Display Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Display Market by Display Type

2.3.1 Global Flat Panel Display Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Flat Panel Display Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Flexible Panel Display Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Flexible Panel Display Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Transparent Panel Display Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Transparent Panel Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Display Market by Technology

2.4.1 Global LCD Display Market by Value

2.4.2 Global LCD Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global OLED Display Market by Value

2.4.4 Global OLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global OLED Display Market by Application

2.4.6 Global Smartphone OLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global TV OLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.8 Global Smartwatch OLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Notebook OLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.10 Global LED Display Market by Value

2.4.11 Global LED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.12 Global E-Paper Display Market by Value

2.4.13 Global E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value

2.4.14 Global QLED Display Market by Value

2.4.15 Global QLED Display Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Display Market by Application

2.5.1 Global Smartphones & Tablets Display Market by Value

2.5.2 Global Smartphones & Tablets Display Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global TV & Digital Signage Display Market by Value

2.5.4 Global TV & Digital Signage Display Market Forecast by Value

2.5.5 Global Vehicle Display Market by Value

2.5.6 Global Vehicle Display Market Forecast by Value

2.5.7 Global PC & Laptops Display Market by Value

2.5.8 Global PC & Laptops Display Market Forecast by Value

2.5.9 Global Smart Wearables Display Market by Value

2.5.10 Global Smart Wearables Display Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7 Global Display Market Volume by End User

2.7.1 Global Smartphone Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.2 Global TV Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.3 Global Tablet Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.4 Global Desktop Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.5 Global Notebook Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.6 Global Wearable Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.7.7 Global Automotive Display Market Forecast by Volume

2.8 Global Display Market by Capacity Demand

2.8.1 Global Display Market by Capacity Demand

2.8.2 Global Display Market Forecast by Capacity Demand

2.8.3 Global Display Market Capacity Demand by End User

2.8.4 Global TV Capacity Demand by End Market

2.8.5 Global TV Capacity Demand Forecast by End Market

2.8.6 Global PC Capacity Demand by End Market

2.8.7 Global PC Capacity Demand Forecast by End Market

2.8.8 Global Smartphone Display Market by Capacity Demand

2.8.9 Global Smartphone Display Market by Capacity Demand

2.8.10 Global Tablet Capacity Demand by End Market

2.8.11 Global Tablet Capacity Demand Forecast by End Market

2.9 Global Display Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Display Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Display Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Population

4.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Smartphone

4.1.4 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.5 Rising Sales of Consumer Electronics

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Wearable Devices

4.2.2 Growing Popularity of Foldable Smartphone

4.2.3 Increasing Penetration of OLED Panels

4.2.4 Growth of AR/VR Devices

4.2.5 Escalating Demand for Flexible Displays

4.2.6 Enlarging Micro LED Market

4.2.7 Advancements in Technological Innovations

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Complex Manufacturing Process

4.3.2 High Cost of New Display Technologies



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 LG Display Co. Ltd.

6.3 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

6.4 E Ink Holdings Inc.

6.5 Japan Display Inc.

6.6 AU Optronics Corp.



