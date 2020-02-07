Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market by Vectors [Non-viral (Oligonucleotides), Viral (Retroviral (Gammaretroviral, Lentiviral)), Adeno-associated], Indication (Cancer, Neurological Diseases), Delivery Method (In Vivo, Ex Vivo), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene therapy market is projected to reach USD 13,005.6 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 3,814.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global gene therapy market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments (by vector, indication, delivery method, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



High incidence of cancer & other target diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the gene therapy market



The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the launch of new products are the major factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the strong product pipeline of market players is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years. However, the high cost of treatment is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, by indication, in 2018



Based on indication, the market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, hepatological diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other indications. The neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of gene therapy products being approved for the treatment of neurological diseases and the high market penetration of oligonucleotide-based gene therapies.



Viral vectors segment to register the highest growth in the gene therapy market during the forecast period



The gene therapy market, by vector, has been segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. In 2018, the non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the viral vectors segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for CAR T-based gene therapies and the rising incidence of cancer.



North America will continue to dominate the gene therapy market during the forecast period



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving market growth in North America.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Product Approvals

5.2.1.3 Funding for Gene Therapy Research

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Strong Product Pipeline

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Treatments



6 Gene Therapy Market, By Vector

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Viral Vectors

6.2.1 Oligonucleotides

6.2.1.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the Oligonucleotides Segment

6.2.2 Other Non-Viral Vectors

6.3 Viral Vectors

6.3.1 Retroviral Vectors

6.3.1.1 Gamma-Retroviral Vectors

6.3.1.1.1 The Availability of A Wide Range of Gamma-Retroviral Vectors Supports the Growth of This Market

6.3.1.2 Lentiviral Vectors

6.3.1.2.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the Lentiviral Vectors Segment

6.3.2 Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

6.3.2.1 Possible Applications in In Vivo Applications Have Driven Interest in Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

6.3.3 Other Viral Vectors



7 Gene Therapy Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Neurological Diseases

7.2.1 Neurological Diseases Account for the Largest Share of the Market

7.3 Cancer

7.3.1 Cancer is Expected to Show the Highest Growth in This Market

7.4 Hepatological Diseases

7.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hepatitis B Infections Will Support Market Growth

7.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

7.5.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of the Dmd Gene Therapy Segment

7.6 Other Indications



8 Gene Therapy Market, By Delivery Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In Vivo Gene Therapy

8.3 Ex Vivo Gene Therapy



9 Gene Therapy Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Burden of Cancer Will Support Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Cancer Incidence Supports Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Rising Incidence of Melanoma Will Drive Demand in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 High Incidence of Targeted Diseases and Increasing Per Capita Healthcare Spending Will Drive Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Non-Viral Vectors Dominate the Spanish Market, By Vector

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Gene Therapy

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Established Base for Gene Therapy are Supportive Factors in China

9.4.3 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World



