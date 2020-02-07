Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Driven by the need to counter a resurgent Russia, the UK's defense expenditures are anticipated to increase from US$50.3 billion in 2019 to US$52.6 billion in 2020. Over the forecast period the country's defense budget is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.13%.



Aside Russia and traditional geopolitical threats, the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) defines the primary threats to UK's national security to be terrorism, espionage, proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and cyber threats, all of which have the potential to be detrimental to the safety of the UK's national infrastructure of critical importance.



3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. The UK's defense expenditure is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Counter-terrorism activities, procurements, and peacekeeping operations are the primary factors driving defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to decrease over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. The allocation towards capital expenditure will remain constant

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is anticipated to record CAGR of 3.41% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. The Homeland Security market in UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period

3.4.2. Border security and cyber-security will be the key drivers for homeland security

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. The UK ranks among major Global Defense Markets

3.5.2. The UK is expected to be among the top 10 defense spending countries in the world

3.5.3. The UK allocates a significant percentage of GDP towards defense

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to remain consistent with the historic trends

4.1.2. The US is the leading arms exporter to UK, a trend expected to continue in the coming years

4.1.3. Aircraft, Missiles, and Engines account for more than three-quarters of UK arms imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. UK Defense Exports are anticipated to increase over the historic period

4.2.2. Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Indonesia are the main buyers of UK defense exports

4.2.3. Aircraft make up the majority of the UK's defense exports



6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset policy discarded in order to maintain competitiveness of domestic suppliers

6.1.2. The UK permits 100% FDI in its defense industry

6.1.3. Government initiatives to boost the defense industry

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Joint weapons development programs are a viable market entry opportunity

6.2.4. Joint ventures open up new market entry strategy choices

6.2.5. Forming subsidiaries in the UK and the acquisition of domestic companies provide good market entry opportunities

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Inconsistency defense budget policy have negative implications for defense companies

6.3.2. Dominance of domestic and EU defense companies impede the progress of non-European firms



