Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global polycarbonate capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 5.51 mtpa in 2018 to 8.12 mtpa by 2023. Around 15 planned and announced polycarbonate plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead polycarbonate capacity growth by 2023, followed by South Korea.



Scope

Global polycarbonate capacity outlook by region

Global polycarbonate capacity outlook by country

Polycarbonate planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major polycarbonate producers globally

Global polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by region

Global polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced polycarbonate plants globally

Understand regional polycarbonate supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global polycarbonate industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polycarbonate capacity data

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Global Polycarbonate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

2.7. Global Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polycarbonate Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Polycarbonate Plants



4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry

4.1. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Asia Polycarbonate Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Polycarbonate Industry in China

4.9. Polycarbonate Industry in Japan

4.10. Polycarbonate Industry in South Korea

4.11. Polycarbonate Industry in Taiwan

4.12. Polycarbonate Industry in Thailand

4.13. Polycarbonate Industry in Singapore



5. Europe Polycarbonate Industry



6. Former Soviet Union Polycarbonate Industry



7. Middle East Polycarbonate Industry



8. North America Polycarbonate Industry



9. South America Polycarbonate Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa08g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900