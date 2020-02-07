Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pakistan B2C E-Commerce Market 2019 highlights the rapid growth of the Pakistani B2C E-Commerce market.
Development of the Pakistani E-Commerce market
Despite being still in the early stages of development, over 2018, the E-Commerce market in Pakistan increased two-fold. The market is propped up by increasingly better Internet penetration rates and more mobile device usage.
The prevalence of the Internet increases
Between 2010 and 2017, the Internet penetration rate has almost doubled. However, even with this high rate of growth, Pakistan's share of Internet users still falls below the average in Asia. Despite this, Pakistan's large population compensates and a quarter of these Internet users are already shopping online.
The rise of mobile
Desktop may be the most used device to access the Internet in Pakistan, but the number of mobile users is growing. Driving this potential for the rise of mobile shopping, by 2025, half of the population of Pakistan is expected to have mobile devices.
Questions Answered in the Report
- How large was Pakistan's B2C E-Commerce market in 2018?
- Who are the leading E-Commerce merchants in Pakistan?
- What are the top drivers and barriers of online shopping in Pakistan?
- Which key market trends influence the development of online retail in Pakistan?
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon Inc.
- Daraz.pk
- Facebook Inc.
- Homeshopping.pk
- OLX Inc.
- Shopdaily.pk
- Shopping.com
- Yayvo.com
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, January 2019
- Retail Sales CAGR, in %, by Selected Fast-Growing Markets Worldwide, incl. Pakistan, 2016-2021f
- Internet Users, in Selected Countries in Asia, incl. Pakistan, in millions, 2017
- Share of Internet Users Who Do Not Trust Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users Who Have Never Shopped Online, by Selected Markets Worldwide, incl. Pakistan, March 2018
- Mobile Phone Ownership, in % of Individuals, by Selected Markets Worldwide, incl. Pakistan, December 2017
- Share of Internet Users Likely to Use Mobile Payment in the Next Year, in %, by Selected Markets Worldwide, incl. Pakistan, March 2018
3. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, December 2018
- Mobile User Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 & 2025f
- Online Activities Performed at Least Weekly, by Smartphone and Desktop/ Laptop, in % of Internet Users, April 2017
- Types of Apps Used, in % of Feature Phone or Smartphone Owners, December 2017
- Top 5 Industries on Facebook, by Number of Followers, in thousands, 2018e
4. Sales & Shares
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in PKR billion, and Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in millions, FY 2017-2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2015, 2016 & 2020f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, March 2018
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2017
- Number of Broadband Subscribers, by Technology and Total, in thousands, FY 2013/2014 - 2017/2018
- Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, March 2018
- Reasons for Not Using the Internet, in % of Non-Internet Users, December 2017
- Reasons to Shop Online, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
- Barriers For Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users Who Have Never Shopped Online, March 2018
6. Products
- Awareness of Platforms for Buying and Selling, in % of Internet Users and Usage of the Platforms for Buying and Selling, in % of Internet Users Aware of these Platforms, December 2017
- Major Product Categories Purchased in B2C E-Commerce, December 2017
7. Payment
- Number of Local E-Commerce Merchants Accepting Digital Payments, in Units, FY 2017, Q1-Q4 FY 2018
- Value of E-Commerce Transactions With Domestically Issued Cards, in PKR billion, and Number of Transactions, in millions, by Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Pre-Paid Cards, FY 2017-2018
- Share of Cash-on-Delivery (COD) Transactions in B2C E-Commerce, in %, March 2018
- Breakdown E-Commerce Orders by Cash on Delivery and Prepayment, by Order Value, in %, 2017
8. Delivery
- Breakdown of Primary Reasons for Not Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Internet Users, December 2017
9. Players
- Most Used E-Commerce Platforms' Location, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
- Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, by Total Website Visits, in millions, incl. Rank Among All Websites in Pakistan, Pakistan's Share of Website Visits on Desktop, in %, November 2018
- Top 10 Online Shopping Websites, 2018e
- Profile of Daraz.pk, January 2019
