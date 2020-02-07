New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply Type, Application Type, Length, Shape, Charging Level, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844659/?utm_source=GNW

8%, to reach USD 1,808 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 198 million in 2019. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rapid development of electric vehicle supply equipment, and increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, high operational cost associated with high power charging can negatively impact the market. High power charging cables require high power from the grid, which adds to the cost of production, installation, and components in a charging station.



AC charging segment is the estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

AC charging supplies a 120 volt (V), alternating-current (AC) and requires a dedicated circuit.It can fully charge a completely drained battery in 8-12 hours.



AC charging is installed in residential and semi-commercial charging stations.This type of charging offers a low power output and has low installation cost.



With increasing adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries, the market for AC charging segment is estimated to grow in several regions.



Straight cable is expected to dominate the EV charging cables market.



Straight cables are generally used when multiple charging stations are situated within a short distance.As most of the charging stations are equipped with Type 1 (J1772) connectors, straight cables are commonly used for electric vehicle charging.



These cables are easy to handle and involve less manufacturing cost as compared to coiled cables. In addition, these cables spread on the ground and, hence, do not suspend weight on either side of the sockets.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for EV charging cables.The degrading quality of air has been a key driving factor for the electric vehicle market in China.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles has created opportunities for EV charging cables manufacturers to innovate and develop new products.The EV charging cables market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the increasing number of EV charging stations.



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles in Japan and South Korea is expected to boost the demand for EV charging cables. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of EV charging cables market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the market.

• By Company Type: Tier I – 47%, Tier II – 33%, and OEMs – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 60%, Manager and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 35%, North America – 25%



The market comprises major manufacturers such as Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the EV charging cables market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application, hardware, deployment, vehicle, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

