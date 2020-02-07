Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Cruises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cruise industry is growing and evolving - companies are targeting a new demographic and aiming to offer new destinations and activities to grow their market share. This report looks at the key trends & issues within the cruise industry, as well as the opportunities and threats. It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of the leading companies.



Key Highlights

Cruises appear to be extremely popular among those aged between 18 and 44, making up 63% of tourists interested in going on a cruise in 2020

By 2025, members of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) plan to see a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions as sustainability becomes a growing concern

Embarking on a cruise holiday used to mean it would be very difficult to communicate with people back home and passengers were essentially cut off from technology and the rest of the world. However, within the last few decades, there have been huge changes and now cruise companies are embracing technology and are even using it to entice more customers

Sustainability is likely going to be a major focus for all segments of the travel and tourism industry and cruises will be no exception. A large cruise ship can use up to 250 tons or 80,000 gallons of fuel per day, and mile-for-mile the carbon footprint for cruises is worse than flying. Cruise companies will need to use technologies such as exhaust gas cleaning systems and advanced wastewater treatment systems to ensure they are as efficient as possible. Single-use plastics are chastised all over the travel industry and as hotels increasingly switch to more sustainable alternatives, cruises will be expected to follow suit.



On the other hand, Wearable Technology as that of Carnival-owned Princess Cruises' Ocean Medallion has been a game changer for the cruise industry. This wearable disc enables passengers to benefit from keyless cabin access, tracking of family and friends, and high-speed internet. In return, the company can collect valuable data while also providing a streamlined way for its guests to get around the ship and pay for services. The technology will be rolled out to more ships in 2020 and Carnival may look at introducing the medallion to its other cruise brands.



According to the researchers's Q3 2018 survey, 53% of 18-24 year olds would rather spend on new experiences than new products so this age group could be very lucrative should cruise companies choose to target them. The younger generations are also most likely to want to experience the bars and clubs of the cities they visit so this would give them a reason to go on a cruise.



Carnival Corporation, which owns P&O, has already ventured into late and overnight stays at ports, with Princess Cruises' More Ashore' program. Evening stays are available in multiple places across the Caribbean, California and Hawaii with overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico proving popular. One of Carnival's largest competitors, Royal Caribbean, is also already offering overnight stays. Its brand Azmara has already introduced AzAmazing nights, and its celebrity brand has Evenings Around the World' offering an array of options for night owls.



Cruises are an ideal holiday type for single travelers because there is so much to do and a lot of opportunity to meet other people. Single supplements are being wavered and single berth cabins are increasingly common. As more people search for solo trips, cruise companies are in a great position to showcase their offerings and catch the attention of new potential customers.



Key Topics Covered



Snapshot Traveler Types Key Market Trends Sustainable Travel Incorporating Technology Transformational Travel Key Destinations Caribbean Asia Norway Challenges and Opportunities New Ports around the World Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Carnival

Royal Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Line

MSC

Genting

Princess Cruises

Azmara

Crystal Cruises

Virgin Voyages

Saga

Fred Olsen

