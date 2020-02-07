January 1 – December 31, 2019

Net asset value on December 31, 2019, was SEK 112.7 billion, or SEK 259 per share, an increase during 2019 of SEK 63 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 35%. On February 6, 2020, net asset value was SEK 271 per share.

The total return for 2019 was 30% for the Class A shares as well as for the Class C shares, com-pared with 35% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share during 2019 were SEK 68.56.

During 2019 shares were acquired in Volvo, Class A for SEK 1.6 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.5 billion, in Skanska, Class B for SEK 0.4 billion, in Essity, Class B for SEK 0.3 billion, in SCA, Class B for SEK 0.2 billion and in Handelsbanken, Class A for SEK 0.2 billion. Furthermore, shares were divested in, Essity, Class A for SEK 0.3 billion and SCA, Class A for SEK 0.1 billion.

On May 15 the exchangeable bond in the ICA Gruppen share matured preceded by exchangeable holders calling for redemptions in 2019 worth SEK 4.1 billion. During the second quarter of 2019 the remaining shares in ICA Gruppen were sold.

The debt-equities ratio as per December 31, 2019, was 3%, a decrease during the year of 4 percentage points.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.75).

