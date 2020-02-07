Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Timor-Leste Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Timor-Leste Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Timor-Leste's upstream oil and gas sector.



The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Timor-Leste's upstream oil and gas investment climate.



Timor-Leste is hosting a licensing round (contract signature planned for January 2021) to attract new exploration investment to counter the decline in production from the Bayu-Undan field, the country's main producing field (gas and condensate), which will be depleted by 2021.



It is plausible that in the coming years Timor-Leste will continue awarding licenses either via new licensing rounds or direct negotiations. As a result of the March 2018 treaty setting the maritime boundaries between Australia and Timor-Leste, the Greater Sunrise fields' Designated Authority will enter the Greater Sunrise PSA under conditions equivalent to the previously signed PSAs; however, it is still not decided what the best development concept for these fields is.



As for the Greater Sunrise Special Regime (GSSR), the Interim Petroleum Mining Code will initially regulate the development and exploitation of petroleum resources from the area; however, it will be replaced as soon as possible by a final Petroleum Mining Code, which will be approved by the Governance Board and the Designated Authority of the GSSR.



Report Scope

Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Timor-Leste

Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors

Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Timor-Leste

Reasons to Buy

Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Timor-Leste's upstream oil and gas sector

Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry

Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the country's upstream sector

Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Regime Overview

2.1. Regime Overview Production Sharing Agreements

2.2. Timeline



3. State Take Assessment



4. Key Fiscal Terms - Production Sharing Agreements

4.1. Royalties, Bonuses, and Fees

4.1.1. Fees

4.1.2. Royalties

4.2. Cost Recovery

4.2.1. Limit on Recovery

4.2.2. Recoverable Costs

4.2.3. Uplift

4.2.4. Investment Credit (Pre-2005 JPDA Contracts)

4.3. Profit Sharing

4.4. Direct Taxation

4.4.1. Corporate Income Tax

4.4.2. Deductions and Depreciation

4.4.3. Supplemental Petroleum Tax (Additional Profit Tax for the Bayu Undan field)

4.4.4. Withholding Tax

4.5. Indirect Taxation

4.5.1. Services Tax

4.5.2. Value Added Tax (JPDA Only, Expired)

4.5.3. Import Duties and Sales Tax

4.6. State Participation

4.7. Decommissioning Fund



5. Regulation and Licensing

5.1. Legal Framework

5.1.1. Governing Law

5.1.2. Greater Sunrise Special Regime

5.1.3. Contract Type

5.1.4. Title to Hydrocarbons

5.2. Institutional Framework

5.2.1. Licensing Authority

5.2.2. Regulatory Agency

5.2.3. National Oil Company

5.3. Licensing Process

5.3.1. Licensing Rounds

5.4. License Terms

5.4.1. Duration and Relinquishments

5.4.2. Work Obligations

5.4.3. Domestic Market Obligation

5.4.4. Local Content



List of Tables

Table 1: Regime Overview

Table 2: Timor-Leste, Key Events Since Year 2000

Table 3: Timor Sea Joint Petroleum Development Area, Profit Sharing Framework, Pre-2005 Contracts

Table 4: Timor-Leste, Depreciation Rates

Table 5: References



List of Figures

Figure 1: Regime Flow Chart

Figure 2: Timor-Leste, Indicative NPV10/boe, IRR and State Take Comparison, Regional

Figure 3: Timor-Leste, Legal Framework

Figure 4: Timor-Leste, Institutional Framework



