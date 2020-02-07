Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American CRISPR in Agriculture Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is anticipated to be a major contributor to the growth of the CRISPR in agriculture market.



North America is one of the strongest economies across the globe, comprising of around 23.3% of the world economy as per International Monetary Fund in 2017. The economic strength and advanced biotechnological research in agriculture in North America provide a solid platform for the growth of the CRISPR in the agriculture market. Biotechnological research in agriculture is being supported by various government initiatives in the US and Canada. Therefore, increasing government initiatives in the region are encouraging the market growth.



The private sector investment in plant breeding, research, and varietal development of seeds have been growing in the US and Canada. This is due to the high investment by private companies in plant breeding, research, and variety development. Furthermore, several seed companies are investing in growth strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, and strategic partnership which is anticipated to boost the market for plant breeding which in turn fuels the demand for CRISPR in agriculture.



The most recent instances of such growth strategies include the merger of Dow AgroSciences and DuPont which is done to have a synergy benefit of 1 million was done in September 2017, and the acquisition of Monsanto from the US by Bayer from Germany was done in September 2019.



Key players of North America's CRISPR in the agriculture market areBenson Hill Biosystems, Recominatics, cibus ltd., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., GeneCopoeia Inc., and Calyxt, Inc. among others. These are the major players that are contributing significantly towards the growth of North America's market.



Further, strategies adopted by these players such as acquisitions, mergers, investment in R&D activities and product launch are also estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the CRISPR in the agriculture market.



For instance, in October 2017, DuPont Pioneer (the agricultural division of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company) entered a non-exclusive global licensing agreement with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard for CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology in agriculture. The Broad Institute is engaged in the development of CRISPR-Cas technology and holds multiple issued US patents related to CRISPR-Cas technology.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the North American CRISPR in Agriculture market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American CRISPR in Agriculture market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American CRISPR in Agriculture market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

