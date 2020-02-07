Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include development of compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits using roll-to-roll (R2R) printing; rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible roll-to-roll (R2R) printed consumer electronics; significant cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll (R2R) printing used for manufacturing electronic components and devices, and increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.

Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (US), Nissha USA (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), and Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal) are among a few major players in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market.



Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the screen printing segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most commonly used printing technology for the development of smartphone and laptop displays; sensors; and PV cells; among others, which require precise thin and thick printed lines on substrates.



Aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period



The aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements. Moreover, R2R printed electronics technology reduces wiring in different systems used in aircraft that include in-flight entertainment systems and aircraft structural health monitoring systems.



APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market



Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC. Factors such as the adoption of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are driving the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in this region. APAC is a manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components. The growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC can be attributed to the large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in the region.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Development of Compact and Lightweight Electronic Devices and Circuits Using R2R Printing

Rise in Global Demand for Energy-Efficient, Thin, and Flexible R2R Printed Consumer Electronics

Significant Cost Advantages Offered By R2R Printing Used for Manufacturing Electronic Components and Devices

Deployment of Flexible Electronic Components in IoT Applications

Increased Use of Flexible Electronics in Healthcare Applications

Restraints

High Initial Capital Investments and Requirement of Large Funds to Carry Out R&D Activities Related to R2R Printing of Flexible Electronics

Risk of Failure of Interdependent Stages and Development of Limited Variety of Products

Opportunities

Emergence of New Generation R2R Printed Flexible Electronics

Advent of R2R Printed Flexible Batteries

Emergence of New Functionalities and Applications of R2R Printed Flexible Electronics and Their Integration With Multiple Products

Use of Graphene Ink for the Development of Cost-Effective, Flexible, Water-Repellent, and Highly Conductive R2R Printed Flexible Electronics

Challenges

Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks

Lack of Awareness Among Manufacturers of Electronic Devices and Components About Benefits of R2R Printing

Company Profiles



Key Players



Samsung

LG

Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)

Agfa-Gevaert

Molex

Nissha USA

DuPont

BASF

NovaCentrix

E Ink Holdings

Ynvisible Interactive

Other Key Players

Optomec

Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT)

Enfucell

Thin Film Electronics

Applied Ink Solutions

Brightvolt

T+Ink

Printed Electronics Limited

Intrinsiq Materials

Vorbeck Materials

