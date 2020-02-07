Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025.
A few key factors driving the growth of this market include development of compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits using roll-to-roll (R2R) printing; rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible roll-to-roll (R2R) printed consumer electronics; significant cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll (R2R) printing used for manufacturing electronic components and devices, and increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.
Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (US), Nissha USA (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), and Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal) are among a few major players in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market.
Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period
Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the screen printing segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most commonly used printing technology for the development of smartphone and laptop displays; sensors; and PV cells; among others, which require precise thin and thick printed lines on substrates.
Aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period
The aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements. Moreover, R2R printed electronics technology reduces wiring in different systems used in aircraft that include in-flight entertainment systems and aircraft structural health monitoring systems.
APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market
Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC. Factors such as the adoption of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are driving the growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in this region. APAC is a manufacturing hub for electronic devices and components. The growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC can be attributed to the large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Company Profiles
Key Players
Other Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d142df
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: