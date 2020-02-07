Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 February 2020 at 1.30 pm (EET)

Notification of Managers' transactions

Cramo Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Rubin, Joakim

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Cramo Oyj

LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20200206092325_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000384243

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,916 Unit price: 13.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,916 Volume weighted average price: 13.75 EUR





Mr Jaakko Liljeroos, General Counsel, tel: +358 40 162 2331, email: jaakko.liljeroos@cramo.com







