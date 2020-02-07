Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular diagnostics global market is estimated to reach $18,668.9 million by 2026 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Among the overall molecular diagnostic market is increasing prevalence of different types of cancers, infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other diseases, increasing awareness in personalized medicine and companion diagnostics and also growth in the point of care testing and sequencing-based tests and other molecular techniques.

Molecular diagnostics plays a pivotal role in the evaluation of the disease and for the effective response for specific therapy. However, the complex regulations for the approval of molecular diagnostic tests, availability of competing/alternative technologies, high cost of the tests, and also a shortage of technical experts are some of the restrains for the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

Segment Highlights



The molecular diagnostics global market is segmented based on product, technology, application and end-users.

The product market is further categorized into instruments, consumables and software and services. As per research estimations, the consumable global market commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The molecular diagnostics global market by technology is divided into PCR, microarray and microfluidics, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, in-situ hybridization, NGS and other technologies. PCR accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to low cost and is a common and indispensable technique used for diagnosis when compared to other instruments such as NGS and also due to technological advancements in PCR and their subtypes such as digital droplet PCR with precise and highly sensible results.



The molecular diagnostics by application market is classified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, transplantation, blood screening and other diseases such as metabolic disorders and diseases associated with the central nervous system. The largest revenue was contributed by infectious diseases segment in 2019 and this market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high incidence of bacterial and viral infections.



Infectious diseases are further segmented into bacterial, viral and other diseases. The viral diseases commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a strong double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Viral diseases are further segmented into HIV, hepatitis, HPV, influenza and other viral infections. Among these, HIV accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The bacterial diseases are sub-segmented into sexually transmitted diseases (STD) caused by bacteria, hospital acquired infections, tuberculosis and other diseases such as sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis, etc. Sexually transmitted disease accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The growth is attributed to the increased awareness about the molecular based kits available for the diagnoses of STDs and also increases in the prevalence.



Under genetic testing segment the market is segmented into NIPT, cystic fibrosis and other genetic testing, among them NIPT commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as NIPT provides a safer alternative to invasive tests and it analyzes fetal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from the mother's circulation, making early detection of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome and other chromosomal aberrations easier.



Based on the type of cancer, the oncology market is segmented into lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, melanoma, ovarian and other cancers. The largest revenue under oncology was accounted for by colorectal cancer with the revenue in 2019 and breast cancer is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the cancer care, the oncology segment is subdivided into early screening, companion diagnostics, prognosis and recurrence. Early screening contributed for the largest revenue in 2019 and companion diagnostics is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Further, the transplantation market is segmented into kidney, heart and other transplantation such as lung and pancreatic transplantation. Among them, kidney transplantation commanded the largest revenue in 2019.



Molecular diagnostics end-users market is segmented into hospitals, clinical/centralized laboratories, academics and research and other end users. Clinical/centralized laboratories accounted for the largest revenue due to the rapid adoption of technology and economies of scale in testing a large number of samples collected from affiliated hospitals.



Geographical wise, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to the high demand for early detection, treatment selection and prevention of diseases with advanced technology due to diseases associated with the lifestyle. However, the Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026 attributing to increasing awareness of the molecular based test for the better outcome.

Competitive Landscape

The molecular diagnostics global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced molecular based techniques for diagnosis to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion.



Some of the key players in molecular diagnostics global market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland), BioMerieux (France), Qiagen (Netherlands) Exact Sciences (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.)



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunity

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

3.3.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Non-Infectious Diseases

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements

3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursements

3.3.1.5 Investment by Major Players

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3.2.2 High Cost of Molecular Diagnostics Products

3.3.2.3 Lack of Standardization of the Molecular Diagnostics Test

3.3.2.4 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Issues

3.3.2.5 Lack of Reproducibility and Repeatability

3.3.2.6 Biochemical and Alternative Tests

3.4 Market Share Analysis

3.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Share Analysis

3.4.2 Molecular Diagnostics In Infectious Diseases Market Share

3.5 Regulatory Affairs

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 India

3.5.5 Japan

3.5.6 Australia

3.5.7 South Korea

3.6 Reimbursement Scenario

3.7 Clinical Trials

3.7.1 Ctdna Clinical Trials

3.7.2 Cfdna Clinical Trials

3.7.3 Circulating Tumor Cells

3.7.4 Companion Diagnostics

3.8 Latest and Upcoming Products

3.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.10 Funding Scenario



4 Market Sizing

4.1 U.S.Cancer Care Market Sizing Information

4.1.1 Oncology Testing

4.1.1.1 Early Screening

4.1.1.2 Companion Diagnostics

4.1.1.3 Prognosis Monitoring

4.1.1.4 Recurrence Monitoring

4.1.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPT)

4.1.3 Transplantation Diagnostics



5 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Products

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.4 Software and Services



6 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PCR

6.3 Microfluidics and Microarray

6.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

6.5 In-Situ Hybridization

6.6 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.7 Others



7 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infectious Diseases

7.2.1 Bacterial Diseases

7.2.1.1 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

7.2.1.2 Hospital Acquired Infections

7.2.1.3 Tuberculosis

7.2.1.4 Others

7.2.2 Viral Diseases

7.2.2.1 Hiv

7.2.2.2 Hepatitis

7.2.2.3 Influenza

7.2.2.4 Human Papiloma Virus (HPV)

7.2.2.5 Other Viral Diseases

7.2.3 Other Infectious Diseases

7.3 Genetic Testing

7.3.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

7.3.2 Cystic Fibrosis

7.3.3 Other Genetic Diseases

7.4 Oncology Testing

7.4.1 Cancer Types

7.4.1.1 Introduction

7.4.1.2 Lung Cancer

7.4.1.3 Breast Cancer

7.4.1.4 Colorectal Cancer

7.4.1.5 Prostate Cancer

7.4.1.6 Melanoma

7.4.1.7 Ovarian Cancer

7.4.1.8 Others

7.4.2 Cancer Care

7.4.2.1 Introduction

7.4.2.2 Early Screening

7.4.2.3 Companion Diagnostics

7.4.2.4 Prognosis Monitoring

7.4.2.5 Recurrence Monitoring

7.5 Transplantation

7.5.1 Kidney Transplantation

7.5.2 Heart Transplantation

7.5.3 Other Transplantation

7.6 Blood Screening

7.7 Other Diseases



8 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by End Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinical/Centralized Laboratories

8.4 Academic and Research

8.5 Others



9 Molecular Diagnostics Global Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific Region

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3 Middle East and Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Approvals

10.3 Collaborations

10.4 Acquisitions

10.5 New Product Launches

10.6 Others



11 Major Companies

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 Business Strategy

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3 BioMerieux

11.4 Danaher Corporation

11.5 Exact Sciences Corporation

11.6 Grifols, S.A.

11.7 Hologic, Inc.

11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.9 Qiagen N.V.

11.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Companies Mentioned



23 and Me

3D Medicines

Abbott Laboratories

Abnova Corporation

Accubiotech

Accuragen

Adaptherapy

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health

ADX Healthcare

Agena Bioscience

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Amoy Diagnostics

Analytik Jena AG

Anpac Technologies

Aspira Labs

Autogenomics Company

Beijing Genomics Institute

Berry Genomics

Binx Health, Inc.

Bio View

Bioarray SL

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix, Inc

Biofluidica

BioMerieux

Bioneer

Biospherix, Ltd.

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Biotype

BMG Labtech Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cellmax Life

Centogene

Certest Biotec Inc.

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

CTK Biotech Co.

Danaher Corporation

Datar Genetics Limited

Decipher Biosciences

Deltagene

Denka Seiken

Diasorin, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories

Discovery Life Sciences

Dr Lal Path Labs

EDC Biosystems Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins

Euroimmun

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd.

Fibrotx

Firalis S.A.

Fluidigm Corporation

Foundation Medicine

Fujirebio

Fusion Genomics

GE Healthcare

Genecentric Therapeutics, Inc.

Genekam Biotechnology AG

Genepoc Inc.

Genevia Technologies

Genlantis Inc.

Genomeme

Great Basin Scientific Inc.

Greiner Bio-One AG

Grifols, S.A.

Guardant Health

Gyros AB

Hamilton Company

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic, Inc.

Humasis

Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH

Icubate

Illumina

Immucor, Inc.

Inflammatix, Inc.

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Ivygene Labs

Jena Bioscience

Kailos Genetics Inc.

Kern and Sohn GmbH

Labcyte Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

LCM Genect S.r.l.

Liferiver Biotech Corp.

Liquid Biotech USA

Lonza Group AG

Lucence Diagnostics

Lucigen Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Lunglifeai

Mapmygenome

MDXHealth

Medgenome

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience

Microgenomics S.r.l.

Miltenyi Biotec

Mirxes Pte. Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Nanostics

Nanostring Technologies

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Nowdiagnostics

Nucleix

Omega Diagnostics

Oncodiag

Oncodna

Opko Health, Inc.

Optigene Limited

Orasure Technologies

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California

Panagene

Pathway Genomics

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Perth Obstetrics & Gynecology Ultrasound

Precipiodx

Predicine, Inc

Primeradx

Primerdesign Ltd.

Progenity

Promega Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Renishaw Diagnostics Ltd.

Resolution Biosciences

Saga Diagnostics

Sanofi

Siemens

Spectral Medical Inc.

Sphingotec GmbH

SPT Labtech

SQI Diagnostics

Stagezero Life Sciences

Strand Lifesciences

Synlab International

Sysmex Inostics

Tai Diagnostics

Tecan Group Ltd.

The Elitech Group

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Trovagene, Inc.

Tulip Group/Qualpro

Vela Diagnostics

Veragen

Veredus Laboratories

Victorian Clinical Genetics Services

Wellsbio

Yourgene Biosciences Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrk5p1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900