No medications have been approved specifically for NASH but there are numerous products in development.

NASH Drug Pipeline and Market Overview looks at the almost 80 drug candidates for the treatment of this disease in terms of developer, type of drug, phase study, and market entrance estimate.

In addition, the report provides the following data:

Estimated Treatment Cost for NASH Therapies, Low-, Mid-, High-Range, 30-day Supply

NASH Market Estimates by Global Region, 2025 Forecast (United States & Canada, EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific)

In creating its market forecast, the analyst discusses the indicators that needed to be evaluated to create this estimate, commenting on:

NASH Disease Incidence and Prevalence

NAFLD Incidence and Prevalence

Risk Factor Evaluation

Pricing Trends

Liver Transplant Statistics and Trends

Expected Market Penetration

Global Treatment Options and Emerging Therapies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Summary

Competitive Summary

Chapter 2: NASH

Overview

Chapter 3: Products in Development

Introduction

Products in Development Table 3-1: Products in Development for the Treatment of NASH 2019



Chapter 4: Market Opportunity

Overview Figure 4-1: NASH Market Estimates by Global Region, 2025 Forecast (United States & Canada, EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific)

Market Forecast Indicators

NASH Disease Incidence and Prevalence

NAFLD Incidence and Prevalence

Risk Factor Evaluation Figure 4-2: Obesity and Diabetes Prevalence Rates (% of Population), 2016

Pricing Trends Table 4-1: Estimated Treatment Cost for NASH Therapies, Low-, Mid-, High-Range, 30-day supply

Liver Transplant Statistics and Trends Figure 4-3: Liver Transplant Distribution by World Region, 2018 (Europe, Americas, Western Pacific, South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Mediterranean)

Expected Market Penetration

Global Treatment Options and Emerging Therapies

Competitive Overview Intercept Genfit Allergan Madrigal Immuron Galectin Gilead



