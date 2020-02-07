Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inductor Market by Inductance (Fixed, Variable), Type (Wire wound, Multilayered, Molded, Film), Core Type (Air, Ferrite, Iron), Shield Type (Shielded, Unshielded), Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inductor market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2020 to 2025.

This research report categorizes the global inductor market based on inductance, type, core type, shield type, mounting technique, application, vertical and geography. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the inductor market and forecasts the same till 2025.

Major driving factors of the inductor market are the increasing demand for consumer electronics that require a large number of inductors and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. Recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for electronic components in a wide range of applications in industrial and commercial sectors.



Wire-wound inductors are expected to continue to hold largest market share during forecast period



Wire-wound inductors have a core made of magnetic metals such as iron or ferrite with a wire wound around it. Unwanted radio frequencies can interfere with audio sound quality and disrupt electrical circuits. Thus, wire-wound inductors are used as they can block or filter radio frequencies. They are typically found in car audio systems and electronic control units (ECUs) and also in electronic equipment used in communication infrastructures and mobile base stations.



They are mainly used in the high-frequency circuits of mobile communication equipment, such as wireless LAN, mobile phones, broadband components, RFID tags, RF transceivers, Bluetooth, Wireless PDA, and security systems. Wire-wound inductors are larger in size and their performance is twice than that of multilayered inductors of the same size. Wire-wound inductors have the largest market share as the manufacturing costs involved are less compared with other types of inductors and they provide a high inductance value.



Air-core and Ferrite-core inductors are the fastest growing during the forecast period



An air core inductor has air inside its windings and does not depend on a ferromagnetic material to achieve its specified inductance. Its inductance is unaffected by the current it carries. These inductors are designed to perform at high frequencies of 1 GHz as ferromagnetic cores tend to have losses above 100 MHz. These inductors are used at high frequencies as they are free from energy losses, called core losses, which increase with frequency. A few of the application areas of these types of inductors are TV and radio receivers.



A ferromagnetic core uses iron or ferrite materials to increase inductance. It offers higher resistance compared with other inductor core types. Ferrite core inductors are used in surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) circuits for telecommunication, hard disks, notebook computers, and other electronic equipment. Several applications associated with ferrite core inductors are broadband transformers, noise filters, power transformers, converter and inverter transformers, and others.



Consumer Electronics vertical to hold largest market share of inductor market in 2020



Consumer electronic products are vulnerable to operational threats from voltage transients such as lightning and electro-static discharge (ESD), short circuits, or overload conditions. These products must comply with the ongoing regulatory standards for safe and energy-efficient operation, transmission, and the distribution of power/signal.

The growing demand for consumer electronics across the world, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, and set-top boxes is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors. The consumer electronics vertical makes the highest use of inductors. Inductors in consumer electronics are used for power supply in various complex circuits to manage current, and also, as filters in circuits to cut off undesirable frequencies. Thus, the consumer electronics vertical is expected to have the largest market share of the inductor market.



APAC is largest and fastest-growing market



The growth of the inductor market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the consumer electronics market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. As APAC has low labor costs, most of the inductors are manufactured in APAC and are exported to various regions. There is an extensive rise in the demand for power, which is increasing the need for power management and thereby, accelerating the demand for inductors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Inductor Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 Market, By Shield Type

4.3 Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.4 Market, By Mounting Technique

4.5 Market, By Application

4.6 Market, By Vertical

4.7 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Innovations and Developments in Consumer Electronic Products

5.1.1.2 Growing Trend of Smart Cities and Smart Homes That Require Energy-Efficient Electronic and Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials, Especially Copper

5.1.2.2 Longer Lead Time of Inductors

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices

5.1.3.2 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.1.3.3 Growing Inception of 5G Technology

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increasing Complexity Due to Miniaturization of Inductors



6 Inductor Market, By Inductance

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed Inductors

6.2.1 Increase in Demand for Fixed Inductors in Near Future

6.3 Variable Inductors

6.3.1 Rise in Use of Variable Inductors in High-Frequency Applications Such as TV and Radio Sets



7 Inductor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Film Type

7.2.1 Thin Film

7.2.1.1 Increased Demand Due to Proliferation of RF Technology

7.2.2 Thick Film

7.2.2.1 More Precise Process Compared With Multilayered Type

7.3 Multilayered

7.3.1 Provide High-Quality Factor and Help in Further Miniaturization of Electronic Circuits

7.4 Wire Wound

7.4.1 Bobbin Type

7.4.1.1 Varying Design in Terms of Power Rating and Current Levels

7.4.2 Toroidal Type

7.4.2.1 Low Magnetic Flux Leakage Due to Circular Shape of Toroid

7.5 Molded Type

7.5.1 Offer Advantages Including High DC Bias and High Reliability



8 Inductor Market, By Core Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Air Core

8.2.1 Ceramic Core

8.2.1.1 Usually Adopted in High-Frequency and High-Current Applications

8.2.2 Phenolic Core

8.2.2.1 Commonly Used for High-Frequency Applications

8.3 Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core

8.3.1 Soft Ferrites

8.3.1.1 Current Losses are Very Low

8.3.2 Hard Ferrites

8.3.2.1 Inductance Level is Very High

8.4 Iron Core

8.4.1 Help in Applications Requiring High Inductance



9 Inductor Market, By Shield Type



10 Inductor Market, By Mounting Technique

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Surface Mount

10.2.1 Can Be Easily Mounted on PCB and are Smaller in Size

10.3 Through Hole

10.3.1 Extremely Reliable and Provide Strong Mechanical Bonds



11 Inductor Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 General Circuits

11.2.1 Inductors are Combined With Capacitors and Resistors to Create Filters for Analog Circuits

11.3 Power Applications

11.3.1 Inductors Act as Energy Storage Devices and Produce DC Currents

11.4 High-Frequency Applications

11.4.1 Radio Communication Systems is Largest Application Area for High-Frequency Circuits



12 Inductor Market, By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive

12.2.1 Adoption of Electric Vehicles Drives Market for Inductors

12.3 Industrial

12.3.1 Inductors With High-Current Storing Capacity are Used for Power Supply

12.4 RF & Telecommunication

12.4.1 Wire-Wound Type Inductors are Preferred Due to Their High-Current Handling Capabilities

12.5 Military & Defense

12.5.1 High-Accuracy and Light-Weight Inductors are Preferred for Military Applications

12.6 Consumer Electronics

12.6.1 Increased Demand for Compact Sized Consumer Electronics is Driving Demand for Inductors

12.7 Transmission & Distribution

12.7.1 High Current Handling Capacity Inductors are Preferred for Power Supply

12.8 Healthcare

12.8.1 High Reliability and Compact Sized Inductors are Preferred in This Vertical



13 Inductor Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Wireless Charging Technology Drives Inductor Market in US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Robust Demand for Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market for Inductors

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Continued Growth of Electronics Industry Drives Market for Inductors

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 High Implementation of Industry 4.0 and Robotics

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Increased Demand for Inductors in RF & Telecommunication Sector

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Increase in Number of Mobile Devices

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Rapid Industrial Automation

13.3.5 RoE

13.3.5.1 Cheap Labor Cost Leading to Increasing Investments

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Growing Market for Automobiles and Consumer Electronics

13.4.2 India

13.4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Including Make in India

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.3.1 Rising Demand for Inductors Due to Presence of Largest Electronics Manufacturing Industry

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.4.1 Growing Demand for Smart Homes and Smart Cities

13.4.5 RoAPAC

13.4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Grids and High-Speed Fiber Optics

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 South America

13.5.1.1 High Market Growth Owing to Leading Electronics Manufacturing Countries in Brazil

13.5.2 Middle East & Africa

13.5.2.1 Increased Demand for Power Inductors Due to Oil & Gas Fields in Middle East



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.3 Innovators

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Competitive Benchmarking

14.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

14.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

14.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Inductor Market

14.5 Competitive Situations and Trends:

14.5.1 Acquisitions

14.5.2 Product Launches and Developments:



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Murata Manufacturing

15.1.2 TDK

15.1.3 Vishay Intertechnology

15.1.4 TAIYO YUDEN

15.1.5 Chilisin

15.1.6 Delta Electronics

15.1.7 Panasonic

15.1.8 ABC Taiwan Electronics

15.1.9 Pulse Electronics

15.2 Right to Win

15.3 Other Key Players

15.3.1 Coilcraft

15.3.2 Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics

15.3.3 Bourns

15.3.4 Sumida

15.3.5 ICE Components

15.3.6 AVX

15.3.7 Bel Fuse

15.3.8 Falco Electronics

15.3.9 GCi Technologies

15.3.10 Wurth Elektronik

15.3.11 Samsung-Electro Mechanics (SEMCO)



