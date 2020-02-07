CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a global, patient centric biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that one oral presentation and nine posters highlighting its development programs for Lysosomal Disorders will be included at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2020, to be held February 10-13, 2020 in Orlando, FL.
Oral Platform Presentations:
Batten Disease:
Poster Session: Monday, February 10, 4:30-6:30 p.m. EST
Batten Disease:
Poster Session: Tuesday, February 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m. EST
Fabry Disease:
Poster Session: Wednesday, February 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. EST
Fabry Disease:
Pompe Disease:
The goal of the WORLDSymposium is to provide an interdisciplinary forum to explore and discuss specific areas of interest, research, and clinical applicability related to lysosomal diseases. Each year, WORLDSymposium hosts a scientific meeting presenting the latest information from basic science, translational research, and clinical trials for lysosomal diseases. This symposium is designed to help researchers and clinicians to better manage and understand diagnostic options for patients with lysosomal diseases, identify areas requiring additional basic and clinical research, public policy and regulatory attention, and identify the latest findings in the natural history of lysosomal diseases. For more information please visit www.worldsymposia.org.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to preclinical and clinical development of our product candidates. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that any of our plans or projections will be achieved. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. For example, with respect to statements regarding results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the potential that results of clinical or preclinical studies indicate that the product candidates are unsafe or ineffective; the potential that preclinical and clinical studies could be delayed because we identify serious side effects or other safety issues; the potential that we may not be able to manufacture or supply sufficient clinical products; and the potential that we will need additional funding to complete all of our studies and manufacturing. Further, the results of earlier preclinical studies and/or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. In addition, all forward-looking statements are subject to other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
CONTACTS:
Investors:
Andrew Faughnan
Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Christopher Byrne
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
cbyrne@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-2798
FOLD–G
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
Cranbury, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Amicus-logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: