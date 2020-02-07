NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 10 – 11, 2020 in New York City.



Presentation Details:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation and the accompanying presentation materials that will be discussed will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com . Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for at least 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and advanced solid cancers in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit http://www.bioxceltherapeutics.com/ .

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:

John Graziano

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch

jdeutsch@troutgroup.com

1.646.378.2967

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.