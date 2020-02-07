Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply Type (AC, DC), Application Type (Private Charging, Public Charging), Length (2 Meters to 5 Meters, 6 Meters to 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters), Shape , Charging Level, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EV charging cables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8%, to reach USD 1,808 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 198 million in 2019. The major players in the EV charging cables market are Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Aptiv (Ireland).
Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and increased demand for fast-charging stations are anticipated to trigger the growth of the EV charging cables market.
Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the rapid development of electric vehicle supply equipment, and increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high operational costs associated with high power charging can negatively impact the market. High power charging cables require high power from the grid, which adds to the cost of production, installation, and components in a charging station.
AC charging segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.
AC charging supplies a 120 volt (V), alternating-current (AC) and requires a dedicated circuit. It can fully charge a completely drained battery in 8-12 hours. AC charging is installed in residential and semi-commercial charging stations. This type of charging offers a low power output and has a low installation cost. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries, the market for AC charging segment is estimated to grow in several regions.
Straight cable is expected to dominate the EV charging cables market.
Straight cables are generally used when multiple charging stations are situated within a short distance. As most of the charging stations are equipped with Type 1 (J1772) connectors, straight cables are commonly used for electric vehicle charging. These cables are easy to handle and involve less manufacturing costs as compared to coiled cables. In addition, these cables spread on the ground and, hence, do not suspend weight on either side of the sockets.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for EV charging cables. The degrading quality of air has been a key driving factor for the electric vehicle market in China. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has created opportunities for EV charging cables manufacturers to innovate and develop new products. The EV charging cables market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the increasing number of EV charging stations. Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles in Japan and South Korea is expected to boost the demand for EV charging cables. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of EV charging cables market in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Charging Cables Market
4.2 EV Charging Cables Market, By Region
4.3 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type
4.4 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application
4.5 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length
4.6 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape
4.7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cooling of High Power Charging (HPC) Stations for EV
5.3 Illuminated Electrical Vehicle Charging Cable
5.4 Value Chain: EV Charging Cables Market
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
6 Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Development of Wireless EV Charging
6.2.2.2 High Cost of DC Charging Cables
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Government Support for Development of Charging Stations
6.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in EV Charging Cables
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Safety Issue Related to Charging Cables
6.3 EV Charging Cables Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)
6.3.1 EV Charging Cables Market, Most Likely Scenario
6.3.2 EV Charging Cables Market, Optimistic Scenario
6.3.3 EV Charging Cables Market, Pessimistic Scenario
7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Assumptions
7.4 Private Charging
7.4.1 Convenience of Charging & Low Cost are Expected to Drive the Private Market
7.5 Public Charging
7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicle is Expected to Drive the Public Charging Market
7.6 Market Leaders, By Application
8 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Assumptions
8.4 Alternate Charging (<=22kW)
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for AC Charging
8.5 Direct Charging (>=22kW)
8.5.1 North America is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market for DC Charging
9 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Assumptions
9.4 2 Meters to 5 Meters
9.4.1 Ease of Handling Short Cables is Expected to Drive the Market
9.5 6 Meters to 10 Meters
9.5.1 Convenience of Use Will Drive the Growth of 6 Meters to 10 Meters
9.6 Above 10 Meters
9.6.1 Increasing Number of Private Charging Stations is Expected to Drive the Market
10 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Assumptions
10.4 Straight Cable
10.4.1 Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Straight Cables
10.5 Coiled Cables
10.5.1 High Durability of Coiled Cables is Expected to Drive the Market
11 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Assumptions
11.4 Level 1 (120 V)
11.4.1 Low Energy Consumption is Expected to Boost Level 1 Market
11.5 Level 2 (240 V)
11.5.1 Level 2 Charging to Have the Highest Growth in Europe Due to Developed Charging Infrastructure
11.6 Level 3 (300-600v)
11.6.1 Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging
12 EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material
12.1 Introduction
12.2 All Rubber Jacket
12.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket
12.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket
13 EV Charging Cables Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Rapid Development of Public Charging Stations is Expected to Drive the Chinese Market
13.2.2 India
13.2.2.1 Active Participation of OEMs is Expected to Drive the Indian Market
13.2.3 Japan
13.2.3.1 Adoption of Advanced Technology in Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Japanese Market
13.2.4 South Korea
13.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market in South Korea
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 France
13.3.1.1 Incentive Policies for EV Adoption to Drive the French Market
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.2.1 Increase in EV Sales is Expected to Drive the German Market
13.3.3 Netherlands
13.3.3.1 Presence of a Dense Charging Network is Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.4 Norway
13.3.4.1 Rapid Commercialization of EVs is Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.5 Sweden
13.3.5.1 Rapid Development of Charging Network is Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.6 UK
13.3.6.1 Favorable Government Policies are Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.7 Denmark
13.3.7.1 Implementation of Pilot Projects is Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.8 Austria
13.3.8.1 Proactive Participation of Private Sector is Expected to Drive the Market
13.3.9 Spain
13.3.9.1 Private Ventures are Expected to Drive the Market in Spain
13.3.10 Switzerland
13.3.10.1 Proactive Participation of Private Sector is Expected to Drive the Market
13.4 North America
13.4.1 US
13.4.1.1 Strong Presence of Evse Manufacturers is Expected to Drive the Market
13.4.2 Canada
13.4.2.1 Favorable Government Regulation is Expected to Drive the Market
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 New Product Developments
14.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.3 Expansions
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.4.1 Visionary Leaders
14.4.2 Innovators
14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.4.4 Emerging Companies
14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14.7 Winners vs. Tail-Enders
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Leoni AG
15.2 Aptiv PLC
15.3 BESEN International Group
15.4 Dyden Corporation
15.5 TE Connectivity
15.6 Brugg Group
15.7 Sinbon Electronics
15.8 Coroplast
15.9 Phoenix Contact
15.10 EV Teison
15.11 Systems Wire and Cable
15.12 General Cable Technologies Corporation
15.13 Other Key Players
15.13.1 Europe
15.13.1.1 Eland Cables
15.13.1.2 EV Cables Ltd.
15.13.2 Asia-Pacific
15.13.2.1 Manlon Polymers
15.13.2.2 Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvx09z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: