The global aircraft electrification market is projected to grow from US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.2%. The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions and control environmental pollution are expected to drive demand. However, the limited range and capacity of electric aircraft are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Safran (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), GE Aviation (US), and Raytheon Company (US), among others.

Based on system, the propulsion systems segment is projected to lead the aircraft electrification market by 2030



Based on system, the propulsion systems segment is projected to lead the aircraft electrification market by 2030. The penetration of electric components in propulsion systems is projected to enhance the power for take-off, thereby enabling the replacement of turbofans with liquid-cooled electric motors. The adoption of electrical propulsion systems is majorly attributed to the increasing emphasis on reduction in burning fuel, leading to a substantial decrease in atmospheric emissions.



Based on platform, the business & general aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft electrification market over the forecast period



The business & general aviation segment is expected to witness higher growth compared to other segments in the aircraft electrification market. The significant market growth of the segment is attributed to increasing aircraft electrification projects for domestic air transport. The increasing focus of governing bodies on the reduction of emissions in domestic air transport is driving the market for the business & general segment.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022

Government bodies such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and the European Air Transport Command, among others, plays a crucial role in ensuring transportation safety and addressing various issues related to air transport such as carbon emissions and noise pollution, among others. The presence of key manufacturers of electric aircraft in Europe including Rolls-Royce (UK), Safran Group (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Airbus (Netherlands), Thales Group (France), and Turbomeca (France), among others are driving the growth of the aircraft electrification market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Electrification Market

4.2 Aircraft Electrification Market, By System

4.3 Aircraft Electrification Market, By Platform

4.4 Aircraft Electrification Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Operational Costs

5.2.1.2 Reduced Emission and Aircraft Noise

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Range of Electric Aircraft

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation

5.2.3.2 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.2.3.3 Development of Advanced Power Electronics Components

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reliability of Electrical Systems in Harsh Environments

5.2.4.2 Electrification of Large Commercial Jets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Electrification Roadmap 2016 to 2040

6.3 Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Programs in 2019

6.4 Upcoming Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion

6.4.1 Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)

6.4.2 Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)

6.4.3 High Voltage Hybrid Electric Propulsion (HVHEP)

6.4.4 Compact High Power Density Machine-Enabled By Additive Manufacturing

6.4.5 Design Environment for Novel Vertical Lift Vehicles - Cryocooling HEP Task (Deliver)

6.4.6 Fostering Ultra-Efficient, Low-Emitting Aviation Power (Fueleap)

6.4.7 Scalable Convergent Electric Propulsion Technology and Operations Research (Sceptor)

6.5 Electric Component Technology Trends

6.5.1 50kg Electric Motor

6.5.2 Fuel Cell Technology

6.5.3 Advanced Batteries

6.5.3.1 Lithium-Sulfur (LI-S)

6.5.4 Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP)

6.6 Nasa Concept Electric Aircraft Programs

6.7 Nasa Future Aircraft Technologies

6.7.1 Nasa Future Aircraft Electric Machines

6.7.2 Nasa Future Aircraft Converters

6.7.3 Nasa Future Aircraft Materials

6.7.3.1 Soft Magnetic Materials

6.7.3.2 New Insulation Materials

6.7.3.3 High-Conductivity Copper/Carbon Nanotube Conductor

6.7.3.4 Development of the Superconducting Wire



7 Aircraft Electrification Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 More Electric

7.2.1 The Growing Need to Optimize Aircraft Performance Boosts Growth of the More Electric Aircraft Market

7.2.2 More Electric Aircraft Programs, By Category

7.3 Hybrid Electric

7.3.1 Increased Investments Expected By Nasa in Aircraft Hybrid Electric Technology

7.3.2 Solar Powered

7.3.3 Battery Powered

7.3.4 Fuel Cell Powered

7.3.5 Hybrid Electric Aircraft Programs, By Category

7.4 Fully Electric

7.4.1 Increasing Investments Planned for Electrical Systems and Electrical-Intensive Architectures

7.4.2 Fully Electric Aircraft Programs, By Category



8 Aircraft Electrification, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Generation

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Architecture Aircraft Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation Segment

8.3 Power Distribution

8.3.1 Trend of Developing Electrical Components Influences the Growth of the Power Distribution Segment

8.4 Power Conversion

8.4.1 Increase in Operational Efficiency & Reduction in Total Aircraft System Weight Drive the Demand for Power Conversion

8.5 Energy Storage

8.5.1 Increasing use of Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Systems Boosts the Demand for Energy Storage



9 Aircraft Electrification Market, By System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Propulsion Systems

9.2.1 Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), Rolls-Royce (UK), and Siemens AG (Germany) Entered Into a Partnership to Develop the E-Fan X Hybrid-Electric Technology for Aircraft

9.3 Aircraft Systems

9.3.1 Aerospatiale (France) Was the First Company to Develop and Equip Electrical Aircraft Systems



10 Aircraft Electrification Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Batteries

10.2.1 Lithium-Sulfur and Lithium Titanate Batteries are the Future of Aircraft Battery Technologies

10.2.2 Nickel-Based

10.2.3 Lead-Acid-Based

10.2.4 Lithium-Based

10.3 Fuel Cells

10.3.1 Increased Efficiency of a Fuel Cell Leads to Reduction of the Fuel Load on Aircraft

10.4 Solar Cells

10.4.1 Solar Cell Airplanes Do Not Require Fuel to Produce Electric Power

10.5 Electric Actuators

10.5.1 Airlines are Fitting Their Fleets With Electric Actuators for Their High Reliability

10.6 Electric Pumps

10.6.1 Demand for Electric Pumps That are Adaptable for Next-Generation Aircraft is Increasing

10.7 Generators

10.7.1 Key Market Players are Developing Generators That Provide Advanced Performance, Require Reduced Maintenance, and Lower Costs of Operation

10.8 Motors

10.8.1 Electric Motors Have a Greater Range of Speed Than Combustion Engines, Which Reduces the Need for Gearboxes

10.9 Power Electronics

10.9.1 Power Electronics Likely to Result in Significant Profits in Terms of Efficiency and Flexibility

10.10 Distribution Devices

10.10.1 Shift Toward Electrification of Aircraft has Increased Demand for Distribution Devices



11 Aircraft Electrification Market, By Platform

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial Aviation

11.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (RTA)

11.2.1.1 Replacement of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems With Electric Systems Drives the Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft

11.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

11.2.2.1 Increase in Air Passenger Travel has Raised the Demand for Wide Body Aircraft

11.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

11.2.3.1 Use of Advanced Flight Management System Technology Fuels the Demand for Electrification of Regional Transport Aircraft

11.3 Military Aviation

11.3.1 Fighter Jets

11.3.1.1 Adoption of Advanced Fighter Jets is Growing Due to Increasing Military Budgets

11.3.2 Multi-Mission Aircraft

11.3.2.1 Increasing Applications of Military Aircraft to Drive the Market

11.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

11.3.3.1 Use of Uavs for Surveillance Applications is Increasing

11.4 Business & General Aviation

11.4.1 Light Aircraft

11.4.1.1 Frequent Modifications in Light Aircraft Expected to Fuel the Market for Aircraft Electrification

11.4.2 Business Jets

11.4.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Short-Range Aircraft Drives the Marker for Business Jets

11.4.3 Helicopters

11.4.3.1 Use of Hybrid-Electric and Electric Propulsion Systems in Helicopters is Increasing

11.4.4 Passenger Aerial Vehicles (PAV)

11.4.4.1 Development of Smart Cities has Led to the Introduction of Passenger Aerial Vehicles for Intracity and Intercity Transport



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Contracts

13.4.3 Other Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Honeywell International Inc.

14.2 Safran

14.3 Thales Group

14.4 United Technologies Corporation

14.5 GE Aviation

14.6 Raytheon Company

14.7 Ametek

14.8 Meggitt PLC

14.9 BAE Systems

14.10 Radiant Power Corporation

14.11 Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC

14.12 Astronics Corporation

14.13 Pioneer Magnetics

14.14 Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Group)

14.15 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

14.16 Hartzell Engine Technologies

14.17 PBS Aerospace

14.18 Nabtesco Corporation

14.19 Avionic Instruments, LLC

14.20 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

