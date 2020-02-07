Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Brain Stimulators Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Deep Brain Stimulators market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Deep Brain Stimulators market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Deep Brain Stimulators market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Also, it is approved by the US FDA to reduce seizures in difficult-to-treat epilepsy, whose symptoms cannot be controlled by the use of medication. It is minimally invasive and involves creating small holes in the skull to implant the electrodes. By surgery, batteries under the skin in the chest are implanted. Deep brain stimulation does not destroy the brain tissue; however, it reversibly alters the abnormal function of the brain tissue in the region of the stimulating electrode.



Patients with moderate disability from Parkinson's disease can opt for this surgery. Incidences of Parkinson's disease is increasing considerably across the globe. In 2017, as per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, incidence of Parkinson's disease was more than a million as compared to nearly 912,000 in 2013. Around 10 million people are living with Parkinson's disease in 2019, globally.



In February 2019, Medtronic PLC launched deep brain stimulation for medically refractory epilepsy. The product was launched after pre-market approval from the US FDA for epilepsy as an adjunctive treatment for reducing the frequency of partial-onset seizures in individuals over 18 years of age. The US FDA approved it, based on the results from the SANTE (Stimulation of the anterior nucleus of the thalamus in epilepsy) trial.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Deep Brain Stimulators Market by Product

5.1.1. Single Channel

5.1.2. Dual Channel

5.2. Global Deep Brain Stimulators Market by Applications

5.2.1. Parkinson's Disease

5.2.2. Depression

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Global Deep Brain Stimulators Market by End-Users

5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2. Research Institutes

5.4. Regional Analysis

5.5. North America

5.6. Europe

5.7. Asia-Pacific

5.8. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)

6.2. Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd.

6.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

6.4. Fisher Wallace

6.5. Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

6.6. Medtronic PLC

6.7. NeuroPace Inc.

6.8. Renishaw PLC

6.9. Enteromedics

6.10. Cyberonics

6.11. Neurosigma



