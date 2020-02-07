Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Memory Chips Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider memory chips market, and compares it with other markets.



The global memory chips market was worth $109.02 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% and reach $241.05 billion by 2023.



The memory chip market covered in this report is segmented by type into volatile, non volatile. It is also segmented by application into laptop/PCs, camera, smartphone. The market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the memory chip market. Increase in sales of electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets leads to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and require memory chips to store data. For example, the total number of smart phone devices across the world is expected to reach 6 billion by 2020, i.e. eight people out of 10 will own a smartphone by 2020, eventually driving the revenues of memory chip manufacturing companies. This increasing use of smart phones is expected to increase the necessity to store data, hence driving the memory chip market.



Corruption of memory chip restrains the growth of memory chip market. The corruption of the memory chip leads to loss all the data stored in memory card. Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card. Additionally, reasons such as shooting and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on low battery could lead to corruption of memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip. Therefore, risk of losing data due to corruption of memory chip hampers the growth of the market.



Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips. Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors.



In 2018, Samsung Electronics announced mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (s). This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50s. Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.



In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for $10 billion. This acquisition will help Infineon Technologies AG to serve broad range of applications. This transaction will initiate further increase the potential of growth in automotive, industrial and internet of things (IoT) markets and make the business model of Infineon stronger. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, based out of USA, manufactures various digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits.



Major players in the market are Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Intel, Transcend Information, Fujitsu Microelectronics, NXP, Broadcom.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Memory Chips Market Characteristics



3. Memory Chips Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Memory Chips Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Memory Chips Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Memory Chips Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Memory Chips Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Volatile

Non Volatile

4.2. Global Memory Chips Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Laptop/PCs

Camera

Smartphone

5. Memory Chips Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Memory Chips Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Memory Chips Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Avago

Broadcom

Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc.

Intel

Mediatek

Micron Technology

NXP

Qualcomm

Renesas

Samsung Group

SK Hynix

Sony Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

TI

Toshiba

Transcend Information

TSMC

Western Digital

