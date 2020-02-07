Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Washing Machines Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider washing machines market, and compares it with other markets.



The global fibers market was worth $147.16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and reach $175.06 billion by 2023.



The fibers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for around 50% of the market.



Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the washing machine market in the forecast period. Globally, the percentage of population living in urban areas is expected to increase from 55% in 2018 and reach 68% by 2050 . The growth in the urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for washing machines.



Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for washing machines in the forecast period. The on demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% during 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023.



Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, China is forecast to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable income coupled with hectic lifestyle of individuals will lead to an increase in on demand laundry services, thereby limiting the growth of the market for washing machines.



Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.



Major players in the market are Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, IFB.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Washing Machines Market Characteristics



3. Washing Machines Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Washing Machines Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Washing Machines Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Washing Machines Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Washing Machines Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

4.2. Global Washing Machines Market, Segmentation By product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Dryers

4.3. Global Washing Machines Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

E-Commerce

Retail Chains

Direct Sales

4.4. Global Washing Machines Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Top Load

Front Load

4.5. Global Washing Machines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

5. Washing Machines Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Washing Machines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Washing Machines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



AEG

Amana

ASKO

Baumatic

Beko

Candy

Dyson

Electrolux AB

GE Appliances

Gorenje

Haier Group Corporation

Hisense Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hoover Company

IFB

Kenmore

Maytag

Miele

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sharp Corporation

Tecnik

Whirlpool Corporation

Zanussi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkke2p

