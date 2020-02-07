IRVING, Texas, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and its outlook for the first quarter 2020. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com .

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $68 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a leading tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

Contact:

Bill Michalek

VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Blucora, Inc.

972-870-6463