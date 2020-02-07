

The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS elected Mr. Heikko Mäe as the new Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer, who will replace Janek Uiboupin, the current Chief Risk Officer. Heikko Mäe's term of office as a Member of the Management Board commences on 13.02.2020 and is effective until 12.02.2023.

Mr. Heikko Mäe was also elected to be a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Finants AS, Martinoza AS, Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS, all subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS. His term as a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Bank's Subsidiaries commences on 13.02.2020.

The Supervisory Board also extended the term of office of Ms. Kerli Lõhmus, Member of the Management Board and CFO, for a term effective as of the end of her previous term until 12.02.2023.

At the request of Mr. Janek Uiboupin his term of office as a Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS was not extended and shall expire on 12.02.2020. Mr. Janek Uiboupin was also recalled from his position as a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Pank AS subsidiaries Coop Finants AS, Martinoza AS, Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS. Janek Uiboupin's term of office as a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Bank's Subsidiaries expires on 12.02.2020.

As of 14.02.2017 Ms. Kerli Lõhmus is a Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS, and also a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Finants AS, Martinoza AS, Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS, all subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS, and also the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Martinoza AS. She graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology in 2000 in the field of business administration and received a bachelor’s degree in social sciences (officially equivalent to master’s degree). OÜ Lucrativo, owned by Kerli Lõhmus, owns a total of 27 000 shares of Coop Bank, representing 0,03% of all shares.

Mr. Heikko Mäe joined Coop Bank risk department on 09.09.2019. Mr. Heikko Mäe holds Master of Arts degree in Law from Audentes University and he has previous long-term experience in risk management.

Previously Mr. Heikko Mäe has been working in the same expertise area in AS PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisors, AS Eesti Energia and TULEVA Fondid AS. For the last 3.5 years, he has worked as the head of AS Magnum Veterinary.

Mr. Heikko Mäe is a Member of the Board in SIA Prana Property a Subsidiary of Coop Bank. Mr. Heikko Mäe is not a member of the governing bodies of other companies. He owns 3000 shares of Coop Bank.

Coop Bank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking is 61 900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.

