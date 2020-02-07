New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piezoelectric Devices Market by Material, Product, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04648404/?utm_source=GNW

Among products, the market for piezoelectric generators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Piezoelectric generators are used in various portable medical devices that monitor blood sugar, medication, and vital signs.



The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronic devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the near future.



Market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Among materials, the market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their various features such as broad resonance bandwidth, low acoustic impedance, low fabrication cost, lightweight, fast processing; and their adoptions in healthcare applications.



Aerospace & defense application accounted for largest market share in 2019

The aerospace & defense application held the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market in 2019.This is attributed to the increasing adoption of piezoelectric-device based products such as sensors, actuators, and motors for aerospace & defense applications.



Piezoelectric actuators are mainly being used in different parts of aircraft for damping undesirable vibrations. The reduction of sound levels in helicopters has drawn a lot of interest, however, the technology is also applied in planes, wind turbines, motors, machine tools, and laboratory tables.



Europe to hold second-largest share of piezoelectric devices market during in 2025

Europe is the second-largest market for piezoelectric devices, owing to the presence of lucrative automotive, healthcare, and industrial & manufacturing verticals in the region.Moreover, Europe is home to huge players in the piezoelectric devices market such as Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co.



KG (Karlsruhe, Germany), CeramTec GmbH (Plochingen, Germany), and piezosystem jena GmbH (Jena, Germany). These players are considered as trendsetters in this market by developing innovative piezoelectric-based products and devices, which are used in multiple application areas.



