BSH Home Appliances Corporation is among an exclusive group of companies that met the Top Employers Institute’s strict criteria for exceptional employee offerings

BSH has received this prestigious certification consecutively since 2016, consistently upholding an environment of growth and success for its team members nationwide

The Top Employers Institute annually grants this certification to qualifying companies after conducting extensive international research

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation has been officially recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in the United States of America. BSH has received this prestigious award for five consecutive years, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing excellent employee conditions, nurturing and developing talent through all levels of the organization, and continually optimizing employment practices for its team members nationwide.

The annual international research undertaken by an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute, recognizes leading employers around the world who utilize progressive “people-first” HR practices.

“BSH believes that our success as a company is based upon the commitment of our talented employees. As such, we are committed to fostering a collaborative environment that inspires and supports our valued team members—and receiving the Top Employers United States of America for the fifth year in a row is a testament to this approach,” said Marlies van der Horst, Head of Human Resources, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Region North America. “We are very proud of this recognition and remain steadfast in providing growth opportunities and outstanding support for employees across every level of the organization.”

The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program has certified and recognized more than 1,500 Top Employers in 118 countries/regions across five continents. The certification is awarded based off the results of the HR Best Practice Survey, which encompasses over 100 questions covering 600 “People Development” practices across 10 topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. To further reinforce the validity of the process, all answers to the more than 100 survey questions were independently audited, meaning this research has verified that BSH offers outstanding employee conditions.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “To become recognized as a Top Employer, an organization must prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations to BSH Home Appliances!”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit: www.top-employers.com . To learn more about BSH Home Appliances, please visit: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/ .

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,500 organizations in 118 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of 6,000,000 employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

www.top-employers.com