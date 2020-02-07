SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced its tentative first half 2020 tradeshow schedule, which has grown in conjunction with its expanded organic growth initiatives.
“As we endeavor during 2020 to surpass our historical 35% CAGR, we believe that our presence at strategically selected tradeshows enables us to market our full suite of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions to our target market, while developing new channel partnerships,” said Al Nardi, MTBC’s VP Strategic Initiatives. He continued, “We look forward to another year of rapid growth, as we have achieved every year since our IPO in 2014, and we attribute some of our growth to our presence at these tradeshows.”
MTBC’s U.S. sales and marketing team, which is now more than five times larger than it was during Q1 2019 and includes team members from its CareCloud subsidiary, anticipates attending the following conferences over the next five months. The schedule may be adjusted based upon new opportunities and scheduling needs. To learn more or schedule a time to talk or meet, please contact Al Nardi at anardi@mtbc.com or 732.873.5133 x.141.
|Texas Orthopedic Association
|February 6-8, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
|CSA Winter Anesthesia
|February 8-12, 2020
|Grand Wailea, HI
|MGMA 2020 Financial Conference
|March 5-7, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|HIMSS 2020
|March 9-13, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|ACHE Congress on Health
|March 23-26, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|CSA Annual Anesthesia
|April 2-5, 2020
|San Diego, CA
|MGMA 2020 Operations Conferences
|April 16-18, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|AAOE 2020
|May 2-5, 2020
|San Diego, CA
|ATA2020 Telehealth
|May 3-5, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|MGMA 2020 Data Conference
|May 14-16, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|UCSF Pathology Conference
|May 21-23, 2020
|San Francisco, CA
|NJ MGMA
|June 3-5, 2020
|Atlantic City, NJ
|HFMA 2020
|June 28-July 1, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
About MTBC
MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”
Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.
SOURCE MTBC
Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
bkorn@mtbc.com
Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
(214) 597-8200
MTBC
Somerset, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
MTBC logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: