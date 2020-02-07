WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join a North Eastern Pennsylvania community at the starting line of the fifth Ladders and Laces 5K event. The annual run raises money to support the Hanover Township Fire Department’s efforts in keeping the community safe.



“Over the past five years, funding received from the Ladders and Laces 5K have made a huge impact on our fire department,” said Joseph Temerantz, department chief, Hanover Township Fire Department. “Thanks to the donations, we continue to have the ability to protect the lives of those in the community and their property in a more efficient and safe manner.”

Donations from previous races were used to purchase new jaws-of-life-type equipment costing $26,000, Temerantz said. Last year, the fire department responded to more than 250 motor vehicle accidents. This year’s donations will assist in the purchase of bulletproof vests to further protect firefighters.

Each year, participation in the annual run grows. Samantha Major, an avid participant, Navient employee and community member, says that the race is a way for Team Navient to connect with the local community and its members.

“I look forward to the race each year because it’s exciting to see the running community come together,” said Major. “I enjoy being part of a company who gives back to the community where we live, work and play because I believe it’s important to show appreciation to those who support us. It’s also fun to see my coworkers lend a helping hand in a way that’s different from our daily routine.”

The annual Sunday-morning race will be held on April 26, at 220 Lasley Ave., Hanover Township, Pennsylvania. Registration will open at 7 a.m. and the race will kick off at 9 a.m.

Advance registration is available until March 1 for a fee of $20 with a race shirt and $12 without a race shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed to all participants who register by April 1.

Similar to past races, awards will be presented to the top three men and women runners in each age bracket as well as the top overall finishers. The event will be held rain or shine.

In addition to the 5K, Navient employees will also raise funds for the fire department through the company’s popular Jeans BeCause program, which offers participating employees a “pass” to dress casually on certain days for volunteer donations.

Since 2016, Navient employees and community runners have raised more than $68,000 to support the local fire department in purchasing safety equipment. Last year’s monies helped purchase two water rescue boats and an underwater camera. The costs for these high-tech rescue tools was more than $30,000. Each year, the fire department receives about 15 water rescue calls.

For more information and to register, visit the Ladders and Laces 5K event page at Facebook.com/Navient . Registration is also available at runsignup.com .

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

