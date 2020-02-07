CINCINNATI, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor this week concluded its TECH+ Partner Forum , the company’s third national HCM conference for benefits brokers, financial advisors and HR Consultants. Set at the Ritz Carlton in Naples, Fla. from Feb. 3-5, the event drew more than 100 attendees to experience a series of keynotes, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions that explored how partners can harness the power of storytelling to differentiate from competition and highlight unique value propositions to clients and prospects.



TECH+ Highlights at a Glance

The Power of Storytelling for Business

Partners often have one chance to differentiate themselves to prospects and showcase the expertise and services they offer. This one chance is an opportunity for partners to challenge prospect thinking and deliver a unique story to stand out from competition.

In his opening keynote address, Matthew Luhn, a 20-year Pixar story veteran and creativity expert, shared with brokers and financial advisors why storytelling is the primary business skill necessary to connect, motivate and lead. Luhn discussed how storytelling can bridge the gap between business and heart to connect more effectively with clients and prospects. Luhn also worked with attendees on the mastery of the key elements of storytelling and how to embrace fear and failing as part of the creative process when connecting with an audience.

Attracting and Engaging the Modern, Multi-Generational Workforce

Attendees received a deep dive into the most significant challenges facing clients and prospects today: talent attraction, retention and engagement. Attendees left armed with the knowledge of how benefits can move the needle in these areas, as well as the other strategies necessary for successful engagement in today’s modern workforce, across generations.

Harnessing the Rapid Innovation in HCM

The HCM industry is constantly changing, and Paycor is dedicated to arming brokers with HCM solutions for the future. Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor, shared the latest innovations within the HR space and discussed how to embrace the impact of technology within HCM, recruiting, benefits and more.

The Data HR Professionals Need to Win Over the CFO

The HR Center of Excellence (HR COE) provides leaders with an action plan, grounded in Paycor’s data, experience and research, designed with a singular focus on helping businesses optimize HR to make a lasting impact on their organization. Attendees learned how they can leverage Paycor’s HR COE data to provide HR professionals with the data they need to win over the CFO.

Paycor will be hosting its fourth TECH+ Partner Forum from Sept. 8-10, 2020 at The Breakers Palm Beach Resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Discounted early bird pricing of $129 will be available throughout March 2020. Click here to register.

Supporting Quotes

“Paycor’s TECH+ delivered an exceptional lineup this year,” said Joleen Mayfield, Sr. Vice President, AssuredPartners Inc. “The keynote speaker and breakout sessions were excellent, and allowed me to learn from industry leaders how to communicate effectively and support clients throughout industry changes.”

“Paycor’s TECH+ Partner Forum allows our benefits brokers, financial advisors and HR consultants to hone best practices, tackle challenges and learn from industry leaders on the skills required to differentiate themselves in the marketplace,” said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Paycor. “Most of our partners’ customers suffer from status quo bias, and are stuck when making decisions to evolve with industry changes. We’re thrilled to provide our partners with the creative tools and information to differentiate themselves in a rapidly evolving industry.”

