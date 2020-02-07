HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7.2.2020 AT 16:00

Huhtamaki appoints Thomasine Kamerling as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications ​



​Thomasine Kamerling, (47), M.A., Modern History from Cambridge University (UK), has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications and a member of Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of March 1, 2020. She will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Thomasine joins Huhtamaki from Varanah Ventures, a healthcare focused business development and investment company based in Switzerland, where she worked as Head of Communications and Public Affairs. Concurrently, she also acted as Head of Value Creation at Viskumed, an asset management company focused on the biotech, med-tech, and e-health sector. Prior to this, she worked as Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Europe, for Hoffman-La Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland and as Head of Public Relations in the UK; as General Manager & Director Global Communications for GE Oil & Gas in Italy; Managing Director, Africa, based in South Africa and as Director Public Affairs & Strategic Communications EMEA in Brussels for APCO Worldwide.

“I wish Thomasine a warm welcome to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team. Sustainability will have an even stronger role in our future strategy and Thomasine brings us a wealth of experience in both sustainability and communications,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are as of March 1, 2020:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;

Arup Basu, President, Flexible Packaging;

Clay Dunn, President, North America;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Eric Le Lay, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.



