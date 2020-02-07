Dublin, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market, By Medium (Soil, Surface Water & Ground Water), By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market is projected to reach $38 billion by 2025, owing to factors such as the increasing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, increasing number of pipeline leakage incidents affecting the environment.



Additionally, growing investment in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks would drive the demand for environmental clean up & remediation during the forecast period. Environment clean up & remediation is widely used in the oil & gas and mining and forestry applications. It is perceived as a long-term strategic solution for environmental pollution control.



Environment clean up & remediation includes removal of contaminants, heavy metals and other toxic contaminants from the environment. Over the years, environment clean up & remediation has created a niche market for itself and has evolved technically, resulting in higher adoption across various end-use industries.



The United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market is segmented based on medium, type, application, region and company. Based on medium, the market can be segmented into soil, surface water & ground water. Out of them, ground water is likely to maintain its market dominance until 2025, on account of increasing waste disposal into the water.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into bioremediation, pump & treat, in situ vitrification, thermal treatment, chemical treatment, excavation, soil washing & others. Bioremediation is a natural biodegradation of contaminants and pollutants by micro-organisms. It can be enhanced through the addition of nutrients or cultivation. This technology is used to remove contaminants from soil and groundwater by using natural plants. Soil vapor extraction and pump and treat technologies are expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for removal of volatile organic compounds and toxins.



The major players operating in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market are Bechtel Corp., Veolia North America (VNA), Clean Harbors, Inc., Golder Associates Inc., BRISEA Group, Inc., Terra Systems, Inc., Entact LLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market based on type, medium, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Environment Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Medium (Soil, Surface Water & Ground Water)

5.2.2. By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In Situ Vitrification, Thermal Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Excavation, Soil Washing & Others)

5.2.3. By Application (Waste Disposal Sites, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction and Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. United States Soil Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Application



7. United States Surface Water Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application



8. United States Ground Water Clean up & Remediation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bechtel Corp.

14.2. Veolia North America (VNA)

14.3. Clean Harbors, Inc.

14.4. Golder Associates Inc.

14.5. BRISEA Group, Inc

14.6. Terra Systems, Inc.

14.7. Entact LLC

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojabjo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900