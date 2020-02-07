The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 2 March 2020, at 10:00 CET. The meeting will be held at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

The doors open at 9:00 CET.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is:

approval of the annual report for 2019 and distribution of profit

advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2019

discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

proposals from the Board of Directors (amendment of Remuneration Policy and Article 7.3 of the Articles of Association)

election and remuneration of board members

election of auditor.

The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+ 45 99 55 95 60

ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

