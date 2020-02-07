The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 2 March 2020, at 10:00 CET. The meeting will be held at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark.
The doors open at 9:00 CET.
The agenda for the annual general meeting is:
The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.
