Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Trump declared this week that the United States was experiencing the country’s best economy ever in the history of America.

“We have launched an unprecedented economic boom – a boom that has rarely been seen before,” President Trump said during his State of the Union Address this week. “There’s been nothing like it. We have created 5.3 million new jobs and, importantly added 600,000 manufacturing jobs.”

Trump also highlighted that wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades.

“The U.S. economy is growing almost twice as fast today as when I took office,” the President said.

The booming U.S. economy is a rising tide that both domestic and international health and wellness companies are watching and deciding now is the time to enter the U.S. market or expand their efforts.

“I talk to CEOs and owners of health and wellness companies every day,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “Companies, both nationally and overseas, see our expanding economy during the Trump administration and saying, “It’s time to expand.’”

Nutritional Products International, or NPI, works with health and wellness companies that want to reach the American consumer market. “We help dietary supplement companies expand their operations. We introduce their brands to retail buyers throughout the United States.”

Gould, who has worked in the retail industry for more than 30 years, developed the “Evolution of Distribution” method to help companies succeed.

“We offer all the services a health and wellness company needs to increase sales,” Gould said. “My staff helps with FDA compliance, U.S. Customs regulations, outreach to retail buyers, and promotion.”

NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for international companies and a satellite office for domestic brands.

“Our clients can come to our office in Boca Raton anytime they want,” Gould said. “We are here for them.”

Gould pointed out the benefits of the U.S. economy.

“Without the Trump tax cut, reduction of regulations and the pro-business approach of the current administration, companies would not be looking to grow. They would be cautious,” Gould said. “Instead, the companies look at our economy and say, ‘Now is the time to move forward.’”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

