The global nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Curium (France) were the leading players in the nuclear medicine market.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices have made it difficult for a section of end-users to depend on nuclear medicine. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period.

The Technetium-99m segment to hold the largest share of SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market in 2019



Based on type, the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, I-123, and other isotopes. In 2019, the Tc-99m segment is expected to command the largest share of the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that Tc-99m is the most commonly used diagnostic radioisotope, which is used in around 80-90% of diagnostic scans and around 30 million patient examinations every year.

In 2018, the thyroid indications segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutics market

On the basis of indication, the therapeutic nuclear medicine applications market is segmented into thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors, and other indications. In 2018, the thyroid indications segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutics market. On the other hand, the endocrine tumors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the increasing use of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the treatment of endocrine tumors.

The Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market include research initiatives in Japan, rising installations of PET scanners in India and China, and initiatives by the Australian government.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nuclear Medicine: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Nuclear Medicine Market for PET Applications, By Type (2017)

4.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Share, By Type, 2018 vs. 2023

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Nuclear Medicine Market



5 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Drivers

5.1.3.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Target Conditions

5.1.3.2 Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-Based Targeted Cancer Treatment

5.1.3.3 Initiatives to Lessen the Demand-Supply Gap of Mo-99

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Opportunities

5.1.5.1 Use of Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurological Applications

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.6.1 Hospital Budget Cuts and High Equipment Prices



6 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

6.2.1 Spect Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.1.1 TC-99m

6.2.1.2 TL-201

6.2.1.3 GA-67

6.2.1.4 I-123

6.2.1.5 Other Spect Isotopes

6.2.2 PET Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.2.1 F-18

6.2.2.2 RU-82

6.2.2.3 Other PET Isotopes

6.3 Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

6.3.1 Alpha Emitters

6.3.1.1 Ra-223

6.3.2 Beta Emitters

6.3.2.1 I-131

6.3.2.2 Y-90

6.3.2.3 SM-153

6.3.2.4 RE-186

6.3.2.5 LU-177

6.3.2.6 Other Beta Emitters

6.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

6.3.3.1 I-125

6.3.3.2 IR-192

6.3.3.3 PD-103

6.3.3.4 CS-131

6.3.3.5 Other Brachytherapy Isotopes



7 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market,By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.2.1 Spect Applications

7.2.1.1 Cardiology

7.2.1.2 Bone Scans

7.2.1.3 Thyroid

7.2.1.4 Pulmonary

7.2.1.5 Other Spect Applications

7.2.2 PET Applications

7.2.2.1 Oncology

7.2.2.2 Cardiology

7.2.2.3 Neurology

7.2.2.4 Other PET Applications

7.3 Therapeutic Applications

7.3.1 Thyroid

7.3.2 Bone Metastasis

7.3.3 Lymphoma

7.3.4 Endocrine Tumors

7.3.5 Other Therapeutic Applications



8 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Procedural Volume

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Procedures

8.2.1 Spect Radiopharmaceuticals

8.2.2 PET Radiopharmaceuticals

8.3 Therapeutic Procedures

8.3.1 Beta Emitters

8.3.2 Alpha Emitters

8.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes



9 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

10.3.2 Product Approvals

10.3.3 Funding

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.3.5 Expansions

10.3.6 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cardinal Health

11.2 GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.3 Curium

11.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

11.5 Bayer

11.6 Bracco Imaging

11.7 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

11.8 Nordion (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International)

11.9 Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA, Acquired by Novartis)

11.10 NTP Radioisotopes Soc, Ltd.

11.11 Joint Stock Company Isotope (JSC Isotope)

11.12 Northstar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

11.13 Eckert & Ziegler

11.14 Jubilant Draximage, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma)

11.15 Pharmalogic

11.16 Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd.

11.17 Sinotau Pharmaceuticals Group)

11.18 Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited

11.19 Shine Medical Technologies

11.20 Global Medical Solutions, Ltd.



