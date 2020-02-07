NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, today announces its gold-level sponsorship of the upcoming Investor Summit as well as details of its involvement as the official media sponsor. Additionally, NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN, will further the distribution of content generated for the event, which takes place at The Essex House in New York City from March 25-26, 2020.



“Our team appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the organizers and support the Investor Summit, which is known for efficiently and effectively connecting companies to sector-specific investors,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communication solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen reach to additional investor audiences through compelling on-site coverage.”

The summit will feature approximately 160 presenting companies across various industries, such as healthcare, technology, consumer, cannabis, financial, blockchain, energy, and others, to share their stories with a large audience of investors. The two-day agenda is packed with engaging presentations and opportunities to network in face-to-face meetings.

As part of the collaboration, NNW will drive awareness with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases while leveraging IBN’s team of professional writers to create articles for distribution across a syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as USA Today, MarketWatch and International Business Times. IBN will further publicize the event through social media distribution via its 40+ investor-oriented brands, which have 1+ million followers collectively. In addition, NNW will initiate introductions to local journalists and shine the spotlight on presenting companies via an investor-facing online portal.

“We are pleased to work with the team at IBN and look forward to further extending the event’s visibility through their powerful tools and communication solutions,” says Fred Rockwell, Investor Summit founder. “Our team works diligently to build valuable connections with executives and investors through our conference, and we anticipate tremendous success with the added online presence provided through this collaboration.”

For more information about the Investor Summit and to register for the event, visit www.microcapconf.com .

