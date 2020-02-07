Shedir Pharma, an Italian health and wellness company with more than 250 products, plans to export its most popular dietary supplements to America. Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Cassiopeia, Shedir Pharma operates in the field of nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices. Medargan Flato and Medargan Plus Coated Tablets are for people who suffer from flatulence issues

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shedir Pharma, an Italian health and wellness company with more than 250 products, plans to export its most popular dietary supplements to America.

Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Cassiopeia, Shedir Pharma operates in the field of nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices.

“We plan to bring several of our popular dietary supplements to the United States,” Mr. Ivan Ianieri, Export Manager for Shedir Pharma. “We develop patented-formula products based on your needs. Our research and development team uses innovative and cutting-edge technology to create our supplements.”

Shedir Pharma will soon roll out in the United States these popular dietary supplements, which all have patented formulas:

Refluward Stick Packs, which contains an innovative mixture of vegetable ingredients, targets stomach problems.

Forprost 400 BETA, which is a prostate supplement for men.

Medargan Flato and Medargan Plus Coated Tablets are for people who suffer from flatulence issues

Patented formulas are the backbone of Shedir Pharma’s competitive advantage. “You will not find our formulas in other brands,” he added.

Mr. Ianieri said Shedir Pharma’s distribution of dietary supplements is its core business. “We are one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Italy. Now, we are beginning to expand our horizons by exporting our innovative products abroad.”

All of Shedir Pharma’s nutraceuticals have been developed using the latest scientific research.

“We have high standards when developing products that people need,” Mr. Ianieri said. “Our core principles are tied to quality and innovation. By adhering to these principles, we create products for a better life.”

Shedir Pharma follows strict GMP manufacturing guidelines to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the products. All three products are gluten-free and lactose-free.

“We have a strict Quality Management System in place based on ISO standards, which provide guidance and tools for companies who want to ensure that their products consistently meet customer’s requirements and that quality is steadily improved.

For more information, visit shedirpharma.com.

Andrew Polin Shedir Pharma 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com