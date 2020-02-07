NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cintas Corporation (“Cintas” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: CTAS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cintas securities between March 6, 2017 and November 13, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ctas.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cintas never tracked legacy margins following the G&K acquisition; (2) the Company has systematically provided guidance with which it would outperform (a "Beat and Raise" scheme); (3) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company has breached the law multiple times; (4) as a result of publicly known and undisclosed breaches of law, the Company's Credit Agreement may be jeopardized; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ctas or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cintas you have until February 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



