KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, has achieved 2020 Best in KLAS honors, recognizing the company’s outstanding efforts in three distinct areas to help health care professionals deliver better patient care. KLAS Research, a leading health care IT data insights company, has named Cerner Best in KLAS for Most Improved Physician Practices and Global Acute Care EMR for the Middle East/Africa market for the second year in a row. The company has also been named Category Leader for Behavioral Health .



“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment,” said Adam Gayle, president, KLAS. “Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

For the first time, the Cerner Behavioral Health EHR has been named a Category Leader. The EHR offers core features required by organizations that specialize in the delivery of mental and behavioral health services, while also offering advanced functionality, like interoperability and client portals, needed to navigate the challenges of value-based care. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports the average delay between symptom onset and treatment of mental health is 11 years, with one in five adults in the U.S experiencing the illness. Cerner’s KLAS distinction furthers its commitment to help clinicians speed-up the diagnosis process and track symptoms across disparate systems.

“Behavioral Health is an area of growing crisis worldwide,” said Donald Trigg, executive vice president, Strategic Growth, Cerner. “For individuals and families that seek help, our unified Cerner solution is designed to make it easier for providers to deliver the integrated care that successful treatment demands. We are excited to receive recognition as a category leader in this area and to advance our capabilities even further in the future.”

Additionally, Cerner has earned 2020 Best in KLAS designation for Global Acute EMR in the Middle East/Africa Market for the second consecutive year. In a diverse global EMR Market, this report shows Cerner is widely used, meeting and exceeding industry standards for clients around the world. Cerner has worked to become a technology leader in the Middle East/Africa Market by implementing strategic changes to better support clients and adjusting its client engagement model to provide more personalized client experiences and support. The company will continue to strive toward excellence in this region by advancing its commitment to deliver tangible value for clients to drive their success.

KLAS also awarded Cerner most improved Physician Practice. The 2020 Best in KLAS annual report finds small physician practices (2–10 physicians) that use Cerner Practice Management report a 10% increase in their overall satisfaction, with satisfaction increasing in all areas measured by KLAS. According to the report, these practices have seen improved relationships with Cerner and describe the system as a solid technology platform with which they can run their practices. Cerner’s support personnel are empowered to solve problems and do so in an efficient manner.

“Earning recognition by KLAS conveys Cerner’s commitment to the systemic improvement of health care delivery and the health of communities,” said Trigg. “We are proud to be recognized by an industry-leading organization and trusted by many clients across the globe in this space.”

