Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS announced today the purchase of Timber Ridge at Talus, a senior living community located in Issaquah, Washington. LCS and National Health Investors formed a joint venture to acquire the property from Westminster Capital and LCS. The transaction closed on January 31, 2020. Life Care Services, An LCS Company, will remain the operator under the new ownership.

“We’re pleased to join NHI in purchasing this premier senior living community,” says Dan Lahey, SVP and managing director of investments. “This partnership with NHI demonstrates our continued focus to invest in thriving senior living communities.”

“Our leadership and community teams will continue to focus on the services that have resulted in Life Care Services being ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study,” says Scott Doherty, vice president and senior director of operations management. He noted the transition will be seamless to residents and the current leadership team will continue to oversee operations.

Timber Ridge at Talus was built in 2008. In 2017, an extensive expansion project, financed by NHI, was completed. The community, consisting of 401 units, is located east of Seattle and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care.

Jeri Uhlmansiek LCS 5158854500 uhlmansiekjeri@lcsnet.com