The global microprocessors market was worth $63.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% and reach $69.82 billion by 2023.



The microprocessors market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market.



The smartphones and tablets market is rapidly increasing which is driving the microprocessors market. Along with, rise in disposable income, a result of the economic growth, in emerging markets also had a positive impact on the demand for mobile phones and tablets. Emerging countries such as India and China were experiencing higher levels of growth than the developed economies during 2014-2018.



The overall economic growth of emerging economies positively influenced the microprocessor market. For example, in 2017, India's GDP grew at 7% and China's GDP grew at 6.8%. With growing middle-class population and falling mobile data prices, mobile subscription grew significantly in India and China.



For instance, mobile phone subscriptions in India increased to 1.17 billion in as of December 2018, while mobile phone subscriptions in China reached 1.56 billion as of November 2018. Additionally, all in one microprocessor brings smart phone major components together and increase its performance and efficiency, hence is driving the microprocessors market globally.



The rise in costs associated with chips and microprocessors is expected to act as a major restraint on the microprocessor industry. Although the prices of chips and communications hardware components are declining, software costs meanwhile are increasing. Increased demand for sophisticated and diversified software is a major reason for this. Further, the wages of the labor involved in the software development and production are increasing considerably. These factors are expected to act as a restraint on the microprocessor market during the forecast period.



A rapid increase in energy consumption of microprocesors in wireless networks has been recognized as a major threat for environmental protection and sustainable development. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by the next generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, the requirement for global access to data has risen sharply, triggering a dramatic expansion of network infrastructures and escalating energy demand. To meet these challenges green evolution has become an urgent priority for wireless network service providers and microprocessor manufacturing companies.



Companies nowadays, are investing in research and development for innovative and efficient microprocessors. Emergence of energy efficient and high-performance processors is trending in the microprocessor market. For instance, in July 2017, Intel introduced Xeon scalable energy efficient processor to manage tasks that includes real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing.



In 2019, Intel corporation, an American IT and microprocessor company, acquired Israel based AI chip processor, Habana Labs Ltd for $2 billion. With this acquisition, Intel corporation aimed to expand its artificial intelligence portfolio and strategies to strengthen its AI chip market. Habana Lab is an Israel based artificial intelligence processor startup company engaged in the development of AI inference processor providing efficient inference performance, reduces cost, and at real-time latency in highly competititve power.



Major players in the market are Mediatek (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom, Freescale Semiconductor, MediaTek, Nvidia.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider microprocessors market, and compares it with other markets.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Microprocessors Market Characteristics



3. Microprocessors Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Microprocessors Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Microprocessors Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Microprocessors Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Microprocessors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

ARM-Based MPUs

x86-Based MPUs

4.2. Global Microprocessors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

PCs, Servers, Mainframes

Tablet

Cellphone

Embedded MPUs

4.3. Global Microprocessors Market, Segmentation By End-User Industries, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

5. Microprocessors Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Microprocessors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Microprocessors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



AMD

Amlogic

Apple

Atmel

Broadcom

Freescale

IBM

Ingenic

Intel

Leadcore

MediaTek

Nufront

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductor

Spreadtrum

TI

Toshiba



TSMC

