Danderyd February 7, 2020



Copperstone is pleased to update the market on its Viscaria Mine drilling activities:

A significant mineralisation extension discovered at B-zone deep.

Additional D-zone mineralisation found along strike at South (300m below existing resource boundary) and North (250m below existing resource boundary), providing excellent potential for future resource extension.

All 10 drill holes completed to date, 9 holes core assay received, have encountered copper mineralisation. Further assays expected as from March.

Total drilling amount is now 20% of that planned prior to mine start up.

Most significant drill intersections from the latest batches of the pending drill campaign include:

VDD0206 3m @1.42% Cu (D-zone South 300 m below existing Mineral Resource Boundary).

VDD0207 9m @1.03% Cu (D-zone North 250 m below existing Mineral Resource Boundary).

VDD0208 5m @0.43% Cu + 0.07% Co and 17m @0.66% Cu B-zone drilled in exploitation concession Viscaria #3, discovered a significant potential of mineralisation open in depth.

All intercepts are reported as “along the hole”, no calculation of true widths have been made.

Management and the Technical Committee now face multiple decision points, in where to direct the drill rig during the upcoming Spring. Different reasoning can all motivate D-zone North, D-zone South, A/B shallow or B-zone deep, all put in perspective of the initiated feasibility study as well as overall permit portfolio management and the work permit situation in alignment with landowners and other stake holders.

“I am pleased that the Viscaria Copper Project, with in excess of 3,000 drill holes and 609,000 tons of code compliant copper resource, is advancing faster than expected and adds further information towards a mine re-opening. Copperstone has detected copper in all 11 holes to date, in addition to making discoveries of additional mineralisations at the B and D zones. Our cost efficiency keeps us affording that extra hole, and I am very confident that we are optimising shareholder funds for the most significant value creation when the time is here.”, comments CEO Michael Mattsson.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing February 7, 2020 at 16:35 CET. Please see the attached pdf for complete information and regarding forward looking statements.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Qualified Person

The technical information herein has been reviewed by the Qualified Person of the Company (QP) Thomas Lindholm M. Sc., GeoVista AB, Luleå.

