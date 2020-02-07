NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“Fidelity National”) is fair to FGL Holdings shareholders. On behalf of FGL Holdings shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are an FGL Holdings shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit FGL Holdings Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The FGL Holdings merger investigation concerns whether FGL Holdings and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for FGL Holdings shareholders; (2) determine whether Fidelity National is underpaying for FGL Holdings; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FGL Holdings shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

