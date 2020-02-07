COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 1-2020, 7 FEBRUARY 2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth has secured an order to supply four production lines of grinding equipment, with ancillaries, to a copper mine in the Khabarovsk region of Russia. When operational, the equipment will process a total of 84 million tonnes of ore per annum. The order is valued at approximately DKK 1,700 million and will be booked in the first quarter of 2020.

Each of the four lines will consist of a single 40ft SAG mill with a 28 MW drive and two 28ft Ball mills, each with a 22 MW drive. The SAG mills when installed will be the largest in all of Asia. All drives are Gearless Motor Drives from ABB. Each line will also include an FLSmidth cone crusher solution with state of the art digitalization and control system. The first production line will be delivered in 2022 and the supply of the subsequent lines will continue throughout 2023.

FLSmidth received the order from the Swiss-based Red Metal.

“We are delighted to confirm this significant order,” commented Manfred Schaffer, Mining President at FLSmidth. “To receive a combined equipment order to supply four SAG mills and eight Ball mills illustrates great confidence in FLSmidth and underlines the proven performance and productivity of our high-end grinding circuit solutions. The efficiency of the equipment will meet our customer promise to deliver sustainable productivity to the mining industry.”

Sustainable and efficient ore extraction in the copper industry is central to our support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Copper is an essential metal in the creation of a greener, low-carbon society; it is a key ingredient in green and clean-energy technologies, such as solar panels, electrical vehicles and wind turbines, amongst others.

Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment