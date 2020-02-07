PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 70 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the appointment of Ryan Alpert to Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Strategy, continuing to strengthen its skilled leadership team.



Ryan brings with him direct experience in overseeing Sales & Marketing for a national portfolio of hotels valued at over $250 million. Additionally, he has held various positions throughout the hospitality industry including Vice President of Sales, Regional Director of Sales, Director of Sales & Marketing, Senior Sales Manager, Task Force Manager, and General Manager.

Ryan, an experienced hotelier with over 20 years in the hospitality industry, joins the GF team on the heels of a company rebrand, announced in January. Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated more than 500 hotels in 45 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company aims to continue its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.

In 2019, the company made several enhancements to its organizational structure to support its growth, including hiring hospitality industry veterans John Rubino, Chief Operating Officer of Managed Properties; Pete Doggett, Vice President of Operations; Jim Briggs, Executive Vice President of Operations; Heather Crosby, Corporate Director of Benefits; and Keith Schreiner, Director of Corporate Accounting.

“Ryan is a well-respected industry leader known for his ability to create and maintain strategic partnerships, as well as build authentic culture throughout the teams he leads,” said Ken Kochenour, Founder, President and CEO of GF Hotels & Resorts. “Ryan is an outside-the-box, creative thinker which will result in driving top-line revenues.”

Driven by his passion to serve others, Ryan is Co-Founder and President of the non-profit KRW Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting charities that target youth and community development in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Impressively, Ryan was named to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Business Journal’s ‘Top 20 Under 40’ for both his business success and philanthropic endeavors.

In his free time, Ryan enjoys spending time with his wife, Megan, and their three children: Jack (11), Ben (9), and Audrey (4) in their hometown of Scranton, PA. The family is heavily involved with both travel baseball and basketball, and love to golf.

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its’ 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine , Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine , GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

The company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

